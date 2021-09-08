Agency News

S4 Capital merges Cashmere into Media.Monks

Taco Bell's culture agency of record is the latest to join Martin Sorrell's ever-growing company.
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on September 08, 2021.
Panera Bread launches first campaign from Mother NY
Credit: Mediamonks and Cashmere

S4 Capital continues a streak of strategic mergers with a deal that brings Los Angeles-based Cashmere into the fold. It follows the pattern of previous deals, merging the agency into Media.Monks, itself created just a month ago from S4’s flagship brands—content arm MediaMonks and data and digital media arm MightyHive.

The move adds strong creative and multicultural chops to the global group. Taco Bell appointed Cashmere as its first culture agency of record in August, and the agency has created culturally relevant work for brands including Jack in the Box, DoorDash, Danone North America, Nascar, Facebook and Google. Cashmere’s entire C-suite and 75% of agency staff are multicultural, and the shop has created initiatives such as OneOpp, a police reform and racial justice coalition.

“When you look at how the U.S. is changing and you look at the pulses or the trends around diversity, inclusion and the cultural waves that are taking place, to my mind it's a natural alliance between Media.Monks and Cashmere,” says Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital executive chairman.

Though the agency had been open to hearing buyout offers in years past, this deal—half shares and half cash, as is S4’s practice—was the first that was seriously entertained, says Ted Chung, Cashmere's chairman and co-founder. “We always knew that going into international territories was the next exciting step for us, and how much the Media.Monks and Cashmere vision was aligned on that allowed us to just really come together quickly and say this is the way that we can bring the culture further to the boardroom.”

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was Cashmere’s best year on record, with a 40% increase in annual billings and a 20% increase in staffing. “We figured out how to be a viable, impactful agency with a perspective that was more diverse, a perspective that was global in its very nature, that had culture as its North Star,” says Cashmere President and Chief Creative Officer Ryan Ford. “We were fully under the belief that we could take this model, continue to grow it, continue to scale it and do it around the world in short order.”

But after being put in touch with S4 by mutual contacts, the pitch won Cashmere leadership over, particularly promises of collaboration across the group, international reach and increased access to resources.

“Every single company that is a part of S4, by default, didn't sell to a network. And we didn't sell to network intentionally, because we all had endless opportunity to do so,” says Wesley ter Haar, Media.Monks co-founder and S4 Capital executive director. “There's a massive auditable space for a team like Cashmere. They can scale their superpower as a culture agency, not just in the U.S., but broadly. If I look at Cashmere’s talent, if I look at the team, if I look at the way society in the U.S. is going to majority-minority, which I think is a trend in multiple places, I think the tenets of the Cashmere story are foundational to what we are as S4 and what we are building going forward.”

Of course, in making their decision, Cashmere execs benefitted from seeing S4’s recent mergers in action—Decoded Advertising and Metric Theory in January and Jam3 in March. “About a third of our business, pre-Cashmere, is data or digital media,” Sorrell says. “And as we telegraphed, we're looking closely at moving into technology services. All of those things—the talent, the geographical exposure, the practices that we're in—compliment what Cashmere is doing.”

