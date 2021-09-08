S4 Capital merges Cashmere into Media.Monks

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was Cashmere’s best year on record, with a 40% increase in annual billings and a 20% increase in staffing. “We figured out how to be a viable, impactful agency with a perspective that was more diverse, a perspective that was global in its very nature, that had culture as its North Star,” says Cashmere President and Chief Creative Officer Ryan Ford. “We were fully under the belief that we could take this model, continue to grow it, continue to scale it and do it around the world in short order.”

But after being put in touch with S4 by mutual contacts, the pitch won Cashmere leadership over, particularly promises of collaboration across the group, international reach and increased access to resources.

“Every single company that is a part of S4, by default, didn't sell to a network. And we didn't sell to network intentionally, because we all had endless opportunity to do so,” says Wesley ter Haar, Media.Monks co-founder and S4 Capital executive director. “There's a massive auditable space for a team like Cashmere. They can scale their superpower as a culture agency, not just in the U.S., but broadly. If I look at Cashmere’s talent, if I look at the team, if I look at the way society in the U.S. is going to majority-minority, which I think is a trend in multiple places, I think the tenets of the Cashmere story are foundational to what we are as S4 and what we are building going forward.”

Of course, in making their decision, Cashmere execs benefitted from seeing S4’s recent mergers in action—Decoded Advertising and Metric Theory in January and Jam3 in March. “About a third of our business, pre-Cashmere, is data or digital media,” Sorrell says. “And as we telegraphed, we're looking closely at moving into technology services. All of those things—the talent, the geographical exposure, the practices that we're in—compliment what Cashmere is doing.”

