Saatchi hires Weber Shandwick's chief creative officer to lead Tide

“I always dreamed of working on this brand,” Sarmiento said, attributing his move to “love for creative and love for the work that Tide does. I’ve been following the brand since I was in my college days,” he said, when Tide was in the 2008 Super Bowl with its “Talking Stain” ad.

Of his move from Weber Shandwick, Sarmiento said: “I wouldn’t say that it’s going to be a loss. I think on the contrary, it’s a good message of how important the role of a creative leader in an agency like Weber Shandwick is. Regardless of if it’s me or someone else, I think they believe creativity is at the top for every client.”

“We are grateful for Ciro’s inspiring leadership in New York, one of our most diverse and dynamic markets, and we wish him much success in his new role," said Michael Wehman, general manager in New York for Weber Shandwick, adding that a replacement for Sarmiento will be announced soon. "In the meantime," he said, "our strong creative leaders will continue to deliver award-winning ideas for our clients."

Sarmiento will mainly handle Tide at Saatchi. The agency’s New York office also works on Campbell Soup Co.’s Goldfish and has done work on USAA as part of the insurance company’s broader Publicis Groupe assignment. It's also headquarters for the Woven Collaborative, the multi-agency agency that serves the P&G fabric care business, including in-house and agency media people. Sarmiento said he also will be working on other P&G fabric-care brands handled by Woven.