Arthur Sadoun and Maurice Lévy star in classic movie scenes in Publicis' hilarious holiday video

The video starts out with Sadoun and Lévy discussing their options with the policy, introduced earlier this month, which allows employees to work anywhere in the world for six weeks annually, with a choice of more than 100 countries where the company has offices.

First Lévy suggests New York; we see him dancing as The Joker on the famous steps from the movie, and then the pair of them grabbed by "King Kong" and taken up the Empire State Building.

They then imagine the various destinations they could pick: a cruise trip? The mountains? A ski lodge? Korea? L.A.? All that leads to scenes almost guaranteed to make you laugh out loud (Ad Age staffers certainly did.). You can take a pick of your favorites; from the pair recreating Jack and Rose's iconic ship-front embrace in "Titanic," to Lévy as the creepy twins in "The Shining." Or there's Sadoun as "ET" on the front of Elliott-Lévy's bike, singing "The Hills are Alive" as "Maria" in "The Sound of Music" or channeling John Travolta in "Pulp Fiction" (with a frankly quite surprising resemblance).

The pair also pop up hitting the highway in biker mode in "Easy Rider," running from dinosaurs in "Jurassic Park" and as drag artists in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." But it's not just movies; in a very 2021 reference, they are also track-suited up as two key participants in "Squid Game," with Sadoun quipping "I'm tired of my workplace ... but I'm not tired of my life!"