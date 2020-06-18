Agency News

Samsung launches U.S. media and digital review

Incumbent is Publicis Groupe, which services the business through agencies Starcom, Digitas and Razorfish
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on June 18, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, R/GA among the 30-plus agencies to join 600 & Rising's 'Commit to Change' campaign
Credit: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Samsung has launched a U.S. media and digital review, multiple people close to the matter confirmed to Ad Age.

Publicis Groupe currently handles all of Samsung's U.S. media and digital responsibilities through agencies including Starcom, Digitas and Razorfish, according to people close to the business. Those people said Publicis is competing to defend the business against Interpublic Group of Cos., Dentsu Aegis Network and WPP.

Spokespeople for Samsung, Publicis, Dentsu, IPG and WPP did not immediately return requests for comment. The review is being managed by consutlancy R3, which also could not be reached for comment.

More Ad Age news
Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, R/GA among the 30-plus agencies to join 600 & Rising's 'Commit to Change' campaign
Ann-Christine Diaz
Unilever takes heat for Fair & Lovely in India as it criticizes racial injustice elsewhere
Jack Neff
Johnson & Johnson scraps Neutrogena Fine Fairness amid growing criticism of skin-lightening products
Jack Neff

According to COMvergence estimates, Samsung spends $606 million on measured media in the U.S. annually. The firm said that estimate includes spend across all Samsung brands including "TVs, computers, refrigerators and appliances, peripherals and hardware, phones, etc."

Publicis Groupe won lead global media planning and buying responsibilties for Samsung in 2007. The holding company's Leo Burnett has also led most of the creative for the Seoul, South Korea-based tech giant since 2004. In 2018, Samsung expanded its remit with Leo Burnett by awarding the agency global creative agency-of-record duties for its visual display business (TVs).

According to the people close to the matter, Samsung's creative as well as its media and digital businesses outside the U.S. are not up for review.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, R/GA among the 30-plus agencies to join 600 & Rising's 'Commit to Change' campaign

Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, R/GA among the 30-plus agencies to join 600 & Rising's 'Commit to Change' campaign
Dentsu Aegis Network releases its diversity makeup

Dentsu Aegis Network releases its diversity makeup
Uncomfortable Conversations: Black podcasters need brands to invest long-term

Uncomfortable Conversations: Black podcasters need brands to invest long-term
WPP commits $30 million over next three years to combat systemic racism

WPP commits $30 million over next three years to combat systemic racism
Black execs form nonprofit 600 & Rising, backed by the 4As, to hold ad industry accountable for racial equity

Black execs form nonprofit 600 & Rising, backed by the 4As, to hold ad industry accountable for racial equity
CPB is named agency of record for Vrbo

CPB is named agency of record for Vrbo
Jesse Brihn raises the bar on production in ads HBO, New York Times, Harley Davidson, Thorne

Jesse Brihn raises the bar on production in ads HBO, New York Times, Harley Davidson, Thorne
The founders of Saturday Morning look forward to when it no longer needs to exist

The founders of Saturday Morning look forward to when it no longer needs to exist