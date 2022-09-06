SC Johnson consolidates its global creative account at WPP following review

WPP did not respond to a request for comment. Ogilvy, VMLY&R and Energy BBDO declined to comment.

SC Johnson, maker of consumer products including Drano, Glade, Pledge, Scrubbing Bubbles and Windex, through a spokesman said that it does not comment on the status or scope of its business partnerships.

While the privately owned company doesn’t disclose ad spending, Ad Age Datacenter estimates SC Johnson's worldwide spending in the range of $1 billion.

The review is said to have been led by Chicago-based search consultant JLB & Partners.



SC Johnson in 2014 split its account between Ogilvy and BBDO following a historic 50-year run with Interpublic Group of Cos.' FCB (then DraftFCB).