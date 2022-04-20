SeatGeek hires Wavemaker as its first media agency of record

SeatGeek has named Wavemaker as its first media agency of record following a two-month internal review, part of a continued advertising push for the ticketing platform.

Wavemaker will focus on Seatgeek's media and encompass strategy, planning, investment and activation, marketing intelligence and science, video and out of home. It's a significant victory for the WPP agency, which has recently won business with new economy brands such as Square, Coinbase, TikTok, and Bumble.

Steven Quach, VP of Media and Growth Marketing at SeatGeek, said in a statement that Wavemaker "presented us with bold approaches for category disruption," adding that the brand was "impressed by the agency’s approach to holistic media planning and finding strategic audiences across legacy and new brand media at scale."

Seatgeek grew significantly over the past year, posting a record $82.5 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $4.8 million for the same period the year prior, the company said this week.