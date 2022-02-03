Steak-umm names Tombras agency of record

Steak-umm, the brand with a cult social media following due to its in-your-face commentary on hot-button topics like media distrust and disinformation, has named a new agency of record—Tombras, which will handle all of the brand's creative and media.

Allebach Communications held the account for the past seven years and is credited with developing the signature voice of the brand, which is owned by privately held Quaker Maid Meats.

“We are incredibly excited about this new relationship not only because it’s a family-owned, iconic brand,” Tombras President Dooley Tombras said. “We are going to capitalize on the incredible momentum they already have in social and translate that into a larger cultural impact.”