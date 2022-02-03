Steak-umm names Tombras agency of record

Agency News

20220203_Steak-umm_3X2.png
Credit: Steak-umm

Steak-umm, the brand with a cult social media following due to its in-your-face commentary on hot-button topics like media distrust and disinformation, has named a new agency of record—Tombras, which will handle all of the brand's creative and media.

Allebach Communications held the account for the past seven years and is credited with developing the signature voice of the brand, which is owned by privately held Quaker Maid Meats.

“We are incredibly excited about this new relationship not only because it’s a family-owned, iconic brand,” Tombras President Dooley Tombras said. “We are going to capitalize on the incredible momentum they already have in social and translate that into a larger cultural impact.”

The beef has beefs

Allebach CEO Jamie Allebach said in a statement that "The most foundational piece to building brands is building trust with the people behind them. Without that, our work with Steak-umm never would’ve taken off. Our partnership the past six years has been invaluable and brought out some of our finest work from over the past 30 years in business.”

A video posted today by Nathan Allebach, the agency's creative director, shows how the agency rebranded “the beef” over the years, leading to massive growth in its social media presence, skits about the beef brand on "Saturday Night Live" and a public battle in which Steak-umms took on celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. It ends with the brand's catchphrase: "Steak-Umm bless."

The online presence of Steak-umm, which now counts more than 228,000 Twitter followers, largely grew due to a thread dating back to Sept. 26, 2018, that discusses the ongoing problems millennials face, including student debt, the problems with internet culture and more. 

As the account's popularity grew, so did its truth-telling. In one Twitter thread, it urged people to follow accredited news sources that rely on actual data and not anecdotes. That thread has garnered over 30,000 retweets and 72,000 likes. 

Given its strong social following, why mess with success? “After seven years with our previous agency we wanted to evaluate our options to expand and build upon our growing cultural footprint,” said Max Scannapieco, VP of sales and marketing at Reading, Pennsylvania-based Quaker Maid Meats. “We loved not only Tombras' creativity and great work for other CPG brands, but also their data-driven approach to our business."

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Tombras currently handles another brand with a clever, distinct and popular social media voice: MoonPie, which boasts just under 290,000 Twitter followers. 

