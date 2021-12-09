TBWA\Chiat\Day New York promotes Amy Ferguson to chief creative officer

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York has a new chief creative officer. The Omnicom agency has promoted Amy Ferguson, its executive creative director, into the top creative post previously held by Chris Beresford-Hill, who departed in October to become Ogilvy's president of North America advertising.

The appointment is a full-circle moment for Ferguson. Though she started her post as executive creative director at TBWA New York in 2018, her first major job in the industry was as an art director at the agency in 2003, working on projects such as the “In an Absolut World” campaign. She had come out of TBWA’s Youngbloods program founded by TBWA Worldwide Global Creative Chair John Hunt to nurture promising young creative talents. Just this year, Ferguson reimagined Youngbloods for the modern day in order to help to create opportunities for and build the careers of diverse talents.

During her time as executive creative director, Ferguson had been part of the team that led the New York shop to a creative renaissance, producing award-winning and buzz-making campaigns such as Mtn Dew's Super Bowl ads recreating “The Shining” and challenging viewers to count hundreds of bottles for a $1 million prize, as well as a campaign bringing back celebrity artist Bob Ross to paint a bottle of Dew. She was also behind an award-winning experiential campaign that invited consumers to turn their Nikes, Reeboks and other shoes into Billie Jean King’s signature Adidas kicks—an effort that went on to increase the brand’s tennis sales by double digits.