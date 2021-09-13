TD Bank hires Ogilvy and David as lead creative North America agencies

TD Bank Group has consolidated its creative account between WPP Group's Ogilvy and David, according to multiple people close to the situation. David was tapped for creative U.S duties and Ogilvy was named the bank’s agency partner for environmental social and governance strategies across North America. Ogilvy Canada will also become creative agency of record for TD’s Canada business.

The review began after TD Bank named Tyrrell Schmidt as its U.S chief marketing officer and head of global brand last August, with responsibilities of overseeing creative services and sponsorship strategies in the U.S. and Canada. The review was led by Joanne Davis Consulting.

“We look forward to working with Ogilvy and David and know that their team’s creativity, energy, and market expertise will help TD further elevate our brand and business for the future," said Betsey Chung, exec VP and global chief marketing officer for TD Bank Group. "Through the agency RFP process, we were highly impressed by their award-winning work based on strong strategic insights and their committed agency teams. Their insights into our brand, customers and purpose-driven values are aligned with our vision and aspirations."

"We are grateful to be entrusted with helping build and evolve the respected and beloved brand that is TD. It is a validation of Ogilvy’s heritage of building great brands," said a spokesman for the agency.

The U.S incumbent in charge of creative was TBWA\Chiat\Day, which had handled the account since 2016. The agency offered the following statement: