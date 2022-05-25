IPG CEO addresses Texas school shooting in internal memo

Interpublic Group of Cos. CEO Philippe Krakowsky sent out an internal memo this morning addressing the tragic shooting that took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday and left 19 children and two adults dead.

“Many of the details regarding that tragedy have yet to emerge, but it’s nonetheless a reminder of the toxic effects of gun violence, seemingly compounded by the mental health crisis that so many societies are facing in the wake of the pandemic,” Krakowsky wrote in his message to the holding company's employees. “There are no words to express the sympathy we all feel for the families impacted by this utterly horrifying assault on children in one of the places where they should be safest.”

The shooting occurred a day before the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, which is referenced in the memo. Krakowsky called Floyd’s murder “heartbreaking” and said it led many people around the globe to reevaluate race and racial issues. “Yet, despite heightened awareness and a stated openness to change, it’s difficult to look at recent events, in which violence has been persistently targeted at marginalized communities, and not be reminded of how much unfinished work remains ahead, for all of us,” Krakowsky's memo said.

Krakowsky also cited the shooting that took place at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14 that left 10 Black shoppers dead.

“Sadly, in recent years, such violence has been steadily increasing. Not only against Black and Brown people, but also Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the LGBTQ+ population, immigrants, and the Jewish community,” Krakowsky continued. “The attack in Buffalo was the 198th mass shooting in the United States this year. That’s almost 10 such incidents every week, which is both mind-numbing and dispiriting.”