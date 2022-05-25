Agency News

IPG CEO addresses Texas school shooting in internal memo

'To effect change, all of us need to actively commit' to oppose hate, wrote CEO Philippe Krakowsky
By Brian Bonilla. Published on May 25, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why Mojo Supermarket sent a Mo Said lookalike to the One Show

Texas state troopers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a massacre in a Texas elementary school, the deadliest US school shooting in more than four years.

Credit: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Interpublic Group of Cos. CEO Philippe Krakowsky sent out an internal memo this morning addressing the tragic shooting that took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday and left 19 children and two adults dead.

“Many of the details regarding that tragedy have yet to emerge, but it’s nonetheless a reminder of the toxic effects of gun violence, seemingly compounded by the mental health crisis that so many societies are facing in the wake of the pandemic,” Krakowsky wrote in his message to the holding company's employees. “There are no words to express the sympathy we all feel for the families impacted by this utterly horrifying assault on children in one of the places where they should be safest.”

The shooting occurred a day before the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, which is referenced in the memo. Krakowsky called Floyd’s murder “heartbreaking” and said it led many people around the globe to reevaluate race and racial issues. “Yet, despite heightened awareness and a stated openness to change, it’s difficult to look at recent events, in which violence has been persistently targeted at marginalized communities, and not be reminded of how much unfinished work remains ahead, for all of us,” Krakowsky's memo said.

Krakowsky also cited the shooting that took place at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14 that left 10 Black shoppers dead.

“Sadly, in recent years, such violence has been steadily increasing. Not only against Black and Brown people, but also Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the LGBTQ+ population, immigrants, and the Jewish community,” Krakowsky continued. “The attack in Buffalo was the 198th mass shooting in the United States this year. That’s almost 10 such incidents every week, which is both mind-numbing and dispiriting.”

 

More on this story
The Onion does ‘No Way To Prevent This’ homepage takeover in wake of Texas school shooting
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Krakowksy then referenced his immigrant background in calling for creating a “broader awareness about the shared humanity that actually connects all people.” 

“Many of you have heard me say that, as an immigrant who arrived in the United States as a child and had to learn the language and seek to understand and find a place within the culture, it became clear to me that for so many in positions of privilege, engaging on matters of equity and inclusion has been seen as something that could be done on an almost optional basis. Which is clearly not sufficient,” Krakowsky wrote. “To effect change, all of us need to actively commit to this work. That means intentionally engaging in learning, on a go-forward basis. Education and consistent participation are the keys to creating a community that opposes hate and stands against all exclusionary ideologies.”

He ended his memo by encouraging IPG employees to reach out to Channing Martin, who recently joined as IPG's chief diversity and social impact officer. Krakowsky then wrote that the holding company will make a donation to the George Floyd Memorial Foundation as well as a donation to “a local organization” that is helping the families in Uvalde, Texas.

“Living into our values is something we must all stay focused on,” Krakowsky said at the end of the memo. “An important way in which we can do that is by listening to and caring for one another, and by holding ourselves accountable for achieving sustainable and demonstrable change.”

Other agency news
Blue Diamond hires McKinney as its creative agency
Brian Bonilla
Former OMG North America CEO Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe
Brian Bonilla
Amazon's Audible picks Wavemaker for $500 million paid media business
Garett Sloane

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why Mojo Supermarket sent a Mo Said lookalike to the One Show

Why Mojo Supermarket sent a Mo Said lookalike to the One Show
Former OMG North America CEO Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe

Former OMG North America CEO Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe
Blue Diamond hires McKinney as its creative agency

Blue Diamond hires McKinney as its creative agency

Holland America hires Curiosity as creative agency

Holland America hires Curiosity as creative agency
Audi of America hires Ogilvy as creative agency of record

Audi of America hires Ogilvy as creative agency of record
5 ways agencies should handle the pitch process—according to consultants

5 ways agencies should handle the pitch process—according to consultants
How agencies are prioritizing mental health two years into the pandemic

How agencies are prioritizing mental health two years into the pandemic

Burrell media exec Linda Jefferson dies following illness

Burrell media exec Linda Jefferson dies following illness