Agency News

Tiffany R. Warren to leave Omnicom for Sony Music

The senior VP and chief diversity officer is expected to depart at the end of the month
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on October 14, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Accenture declares 'let there be change' in sweeping new brand campaign from Droga5

Tiffany Warren will leave Omnicom after more than a decade serving as its chief diversity officer.

Credit: Adcolor

Omnicom Group Senior VP and Chief Diversity Officer Tiffany R. Warren is departing at the end of the month. She is set to take up the new role of executive VP and chief diversity and inclusion officer for Sony Music Group.

Sony said Warren will work across the company's global recorded music, publishing and corporate divisions to expand its ongoing equity and inclusion efforts and policies. She will directly report to Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer.

"Goodbyes are hard when you love what you are leaving, but it is time," Warren said in a statement. "Through the innovative work of the remarkable members of the OPEN Leadership Team, Omnicom is strongly positioned to continue leading and innovating in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. I am confident of the progress that will be made throughout Omnicom's networks as OPEN 2.0 continues to guide its DE&I work, including new internal initiatives, client best practices, industry collaboration and work with social justice organizations."

An Omnicom spokesperson said a "search is actively underway" to name Warren's successor.

Related articles
Advertising's hottest job: chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer
Lindsay Rittenhouse
How the industry can stop treating multicultural marketing as an afterthought
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Home Depot breaks with Richards Group following founder’s racist remarks
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch: Omnicom's Tiffany R. Warren on accelerating equal opportunity
Jeanine Poggi
AdColor founder Tiffany R. Warren talks skin care, family traditions and what to do with your privilege
I-Hsien Sherwood

Warren has served as Omnicom's chief diversity officer since January 2009. Before that, she was VP, director of multicultural programs and community outreach for Arnold Worldwide.

As the leader of Omnicom’s Open Leadership Team, the holding company credited Warren with growing the group to include 25 “diversity champions” across Omnicom's agencies and networks. She has also assisted with Omnicom-wide efforts to advance and retain diverse talent, according to the agency, which added that Open 2.0—recently created under Warren's leadership—will continue to be implemented following her departure.

Omnicom Group Chairman-CEO John Wren announced the company's "Open 2.0" action plan, "to achieve our ultimate goal: systemic equity throughout Omnicom," in July, in tandem with the release of its staff diversity data.

"Over a decade ago, Tiffany joined Omnicom in a newly established role that was one of the first in our industry, and since that time, she has demonstrated an unwavering passion and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion that has underpinned our own core values," Wren said in a statement on her departure.

Warren is also the founder and president of the lauded Adcolor awards, which has long celebrated the achievements of diverse advertising professionals as well as work that promotes diversity and inclusion. She told Ad Age that her role with Adcolor remains unchanged.

Warren has called herself a "diversity Pollyanna," and she's certainly lived up to the title. She once told Ad Age that she created her first ad (for herself) at age 9 to convince more African-American women to become ballerinas, proving her mission has always been in diversity.

She is just the latest diversity, equity and inclusion executive to be poached, amid soaring demand for the role. Most recently, Carl Desir, the former global executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion at R/GA, also went client-side, to Netflix, to join its inclusion strategy team.

Contributing: I-Hsien Sherwood

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Accenture declares 'let there be change' in sweeping new brand campaign from Droga5

Accenture declares 'let there be change' in sweeping new brand campaign from Droga5
Richards Group fired by Motel 6 over racist remark by agency founder

Richards Group fired by Motel 6 over racist remark by agency founder
Uncomfortable Conversations: 'The more people see us, the more we can challenge what’s possible'

Uncomfortable Conversations: 'The more people see us, the more we can challenge what’s possible'
Advertising's hottest job: chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

Advertising's hottest job: chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer
Enterprise launches three agency reviews across global media, brand strategy and digital

Enterprise launches three agency reviews across global media, brand strategy and digital
FCB New York names second co-chief creative officer to round out leadership team

FCB New York names second co-chief creative officer to round out leadership team
R/GA creates new senior role to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion across agency

R/GA creates new senior role to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion across agency
Uncomfortable Conversations: The shift in widespread reactions, from Trayvon Martin to now

Uncomfortable Conversations: The shift in widespread reactions, from Trayvon Martin to now