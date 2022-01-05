Tinder hires VaynerMedia as global media AOR

VaynerMedia has won global media duties for Tinder following a competitive pitch that lasted a few months and ended in December, a spokeswoman for the dating app confirmed. This moves part of the account from Crossmedia, which defended the business and previously handled the brand’s U.S. media.

Beyond an Instagram post announcing the relationship, VaynerMedia referred comments to the client. It’s unclear whether this is the brand’s first global agency of record relationship.

“We selected Vayner for their audience and data-first approach to reaching the Gen Z audience,” a spokeswoman for Tinder said.

This is the latest agency hire for the dating app, which debuted its first work from its creative agency of record, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, last month. The brand also brought on George Felix, who helped kick-start Pizza Hut’s recovery after working on hit campaigns for KFC and Old Spice, as its new chief marketing officer in April of last year.