Agency News

Tinder hires VaynerMedia as global media AOR

Crossmedia previously handled the dating app’s U.S. media business
By Brian Bonilla. Published on January 05, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Campaign portrays Capitol insurrectionists as Black one year after the riot
20220105_Tinder_3x2.jpg
Credit: Tinder

VaynerMedia has won global media duties for Tinder following a competitive pitch that lasted a few months and ended in December, a spokeswoman for the dating app confirmed. This moves part of the account from Crossmedia, which defended the business and previously handled the brand’s U.S. media.

Subscribe to Ad Age for the latest in advertising and marketing news. 

Beyond an Instagram post announcing the relationship, VaynerMedia referred comments to the client. It’s unclear whether this is the brand’s first global agency of record relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VaynerMedia (@vaynermedia)

“We selected Vayner for their audience and data-first approach to reaching the Gen Z audience,” a spokeswoman for Tinder said.

This is the latest agency hire for the dating app, which debuted its first work from its creative agency of record, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, last month. The brand also brought on George Felix, who helped kick-start Pizza Hut’s recovery after working on hit campaigns for KFC and Old Spice, as its new chief marketing officer in April of last year.

 

More Match Group articles
Match hooks up with Mojo Supermarket in anticipation of 'summer of love'
Brian Bonilla
Tinder is now pushing its platform for friendships, not just hook-ups
Alexandra Jardine
Tinder poaches Pizza Hut's CMO George Felix
Jessica Wohl

Tinder’s parent company Match Group, which also owns dating brands like Match, PlentyofFish, OkCupid, and Hinge, doesn’t disclose ad spending by brand. Financial filings by Match Group show that in 2020 Tinder accounted for 58% of the company’s $2.3 billion worldwide revenue. Match Group's worldwide selling and marketing expenses jumped 24% in the first nine months of 2021, with the increase in marketing spending driven primarily by Tinder, the filings show.

In 2020, Match Group’s global advertising expense was $438.7 million, which was an increase from $388.6 million in 2019, according to an SEC filing. Tinder’s hiring of Vayner follows another parent company brand, Match, bringing on Mojo Supermarket as its creative agency last April. 

See the latest news from CES here.

Subscribe to Ad Age for the latest in advertising and marketing news. 

This is the latest significant media account win for Vayner, which won creative and media duties for all of Scotts Miracle-Gro’s brand last January. In February, Vayner was brought on as U.S. media AOR for American Eagle.

 

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Campaign portrays Capitol insurrectionists as Black one year after the riot

Campaign portrays Capitol insurrectionists as Black one year after the riot
Behind Betty White's famed Super Bowl spot for Snickers

Behind Betty White's famed Super Bowl spot for Snickers
Last call for entries: Final deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards is next week

Last call for entries: Final deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards is next week
Barry Loughrane, Omnicom co-founder, dies at 89

Barry Loughrane, Omnicom co-founder, dies at 89
Publicis poised to win McDonald’s U.S. media from Omnicom

Publicis poised to win McDonald’s U.S. media from Omnicom
Joan nearly doubles size with 30 new hires

Joan nearly doubles size with 30 new hires
Agency Brief: The ho-ho holiday edition

Agency Brief: The ho-ho holiday edition
Inside Mediahub’s metaverse office plans

Inside Mediahub’s metaverse office plans