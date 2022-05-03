Titania Tran on the power of 'broken English'

Recently though, I find myself doing the opposite. After I write something, I cut it down. I ask myself, “What can I lose?” The shorter, the better. In doing so, I find myself going back to the English I grew up with, and for a long time, was embarrassed of: “broken English.” Simple words. Direct. Short, fragmented sentences. Grammar, an afterthought. As much meaning, packed into as few words as possible. All the qualities that made me feel less than, were now the qualities that produced my strongest pieces of writing.

I’ve come to understand that “broken English,” between two people speaking different languages, is in my experience the most honest, intentional, and pure form of verbal communication. It’s communicating, without any artifice or pretense. It’s showing up exactly as you are. Exposing all your faults. Leading with everything you don’t know. It’s being hyper aware of who you’re speaking to. You ask yourself what words you share in common. What words hold the same meaning? You care less about what you have to say, and more about what they understand. With “broken English,” the goal isn’t to impress, but to understand each other.

I will always feel like I don’t have enough words. I’m okay with that. I’ll always have broken English.