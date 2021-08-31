TJ Maxx names MullenLowe its creative agency

Retailer TJ Maxx has named MullenLowe, Boston, as its new creative agency of record, according to multiple people close to the situation. Agencies involved in the pitch include 72andSunny, TBWA/Chiat/Day, New York and Venables Bell & Partners. The review was conducted by SRI Consulting, which referred comment to TJ Maxx.

A spokesperson for the retailer said only: "We haven't announced a new agency partner at this time."

MullenLowe, 72andSunny and TBWA/Chiat/Day New York declined to comment. Venables Bell & Partners wasn’t immediately available for comment.

In June, it was reported the home goods and clothing company parted ways with its previous agency partner, Grey Group, which didn’t participate in the pitch. The pair had worked together for 12 years.