The top creative agencies with the biggest wins of 2021

COMvergence report finds three shops captured 25% of U.S. creative wins last year based on media spending
By Yadira Gonzalez. Published on April 07, 2022.
Publicis Groupe wins PepsiCo media in China
Wieden + Kennedy was the biggest account winner on the creative agency front in 2021, according to a new COMvergence report. The independent agency secured six major accounts totaling $420 million, according to the research consultancy.

Coming in second was Omnicom Group's TBWA\Chiat\Day, which notched seven new wins representing $340 million.

The research study, released on March 31, based its findings on the amount of new business activity for creative agencies, including accounts won and retained in the last year.

COMvergence said there were 155 U.S. creative reviews in 2021 valued in total at $4.8 billion. There were 16 creative agencies who reaped the lion's share of those: The report said that 70% of all last year's U.S. creative wins based upon media spending went to those shops. And there were three shops that accounted for 25% of the total—W+K, TBWA\Chiat\Day and WPP's OpenX.

Credit: COMvergence

Wieden+Kennedy's new accounts included FanDuel, Chime, Vrbo, goPuff, Impossible Foods and Evian. TBWA\Chiat\Day's new wins included DirecTV, Discover, and Lay’s from PepsiCo. OpenX, the bespoke agency for WPP, made a massive score with one new account—Coca-Cola, worth over $300 million. Shops collaborating within that unit include Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson and Mediacom.  

The report also evaluated the gains and losses of the “Big 6” advertising groups: WPP, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group of Cos., Havas and Dentsu. According to COMvergence CEO and founder Olivier Gauthier, there was no clear leader among these companies. WPP and Omnicom slightly dominated the charts by each winning/retaining more than 15 assignments valued at $800 million.

Credit: COMvergence

By contrast, 40 independent agencies won more than 60 of all the creative reviews in the COMvergence report.

Stagwell and Accenture Interactive accumulated a combined total of $460 million in creative wins. Stagwell's top agency winners were Anomaly, which brought in four accounts worth a total of $200 million, and Doner. Droga won five creative acounts for Accenture last year, according to the report. 

Yadira Gonzalez

Yadira Gonzalez is an intern with Ad Age. Gonzalez is an undergraduate student at CUNY’s Baruch College majoring in journalism who has written for Baruch’s publications, Dollars and Sense and The Ticker. She was born and raised in Queens, New York.

