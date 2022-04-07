The top creative agencies with the biggest wins of 2021

Wieden + Kennedy was the biggest account winner on the creative agency front in 2021, according to a new COMvergence report. The independent agency secured six major accounts totaling $420 million, according to the research consultancy.

Coming in second was Omnicom Group's TBWA\Chiat\Day, which notched seven new wins representing $340 million.

The research study, released on March 31, based its findings on the amount of new business activity for creative agencies, including accounts won and retained in the last year.

COMvergence said there were 155 U.S. creative reviews in 2021 valued in total at $4.8 billion. There were 16 creative agencies who reaped the lion's share of those: The report said that 70% of all last year's U.S. creative wins based upon media spending went to those shops. And there were three shops that accounted for 25% of the total—W+K, TBWA\Chiat\Day and WPP's OpenX.