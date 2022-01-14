Traction lands Unilever and IBM vet Rangaiah plus new client LinkedIn

The LinkedIn account follows a strong year that saw Traction's revenue increase 30%, with expectation that eight accounts added will produce an even stronger 50% to 100% increase this year, Kleinberg said.

He likened Traction less to conventional agencies and more to newer models such as S4 Capital and Brandtech Group (formerly You and Mr Jones, which manages a sprawling in-house content operation for Unilever among others).

Rangaiah joins a team of specialists that Kleinberg calls “a team of creative directors.”

“Instead of one creative director, I’ve got 12,” he said, though many, like Rangaiah, have specialties outside what conventional agencies often have, including performance marketing and product development.

“We’ve been able to invest in more senior talent working with us on a flexible basis,” Kleinberg said, “and we create bespoke teams to solve client problems.”

Rangaiah sees his role at Traction in part as helping clients move toward working in similar fashion. “Instead of having 500,000 employees the way IBM did, you might have 100,000 of these dedicated full-time employees and 600,000 of people in this liquid workforce—contractors and experts,” he said. COVID-19 and resistance of employees to return to conventional office jobs and commuting is only likely to accelerate that trend, Rangaiah said.