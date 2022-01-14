Traction lands Unilever and IBM vet Rangaiah plus new client LinkedIn

Traction has added LinkedIn Marketing Solutions as a client and former Unilever and IBM executive Babs Rangaiah to lead a new digital transformation consulting practice, the company announced today.
Traction CEO Adam Kleinberg bills the shop as a “growth marketing accelerator for in-house teams,” a shift made in late 2019, just before the onset of the pandemic. San Francisco-based Traction’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and brought to projects ad hoc, with Rangaiah being no exception. He’ll remain in the New York area, providing consulting services in digital transformation, martech, data, media strategy and the future of television.
Rangaiah had already launched an executive coaching practice last year dubbed cc:Babs, with the “cc” standing for coaching and consulting—but also a nod to how higher-ups at Unilever routinely told people to “cc Babs” on emails about projects, Rangaiah said, because of his central role.
Rangaiah’s 30 years of experience include having been VP of global communications planning and digital transformation for Unilever; executive partner of management consulting and marketing transformation at iX for IBM; and senior VP of media, promotion and analytics for ViacomCBS.