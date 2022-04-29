Agency News

Uber hires Johannes Leonardo for its creative account

Other agencies believed to be in the pitch include The Community and Mother
By Brian Bonilla. Published on April 29, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Agency news you need to know this week
 

 

 
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Uber has named Johannes Leonardo as its lead creative agency on its main Uber business following an internal review, Ad Age has learned.

Other agencies believed to be in the pitch include The Community and Mother; both declined to comment. Johannes Leonardo wasn't immediately available to comment. Uber wasn’t immediately available for comment. 

Uber reported worldwide advertising costs of $1.7 billion for 2021, including spending on Uber Eats. That’s up from $1 billion in 2020 and $1.3 billion in pre-pandemic 2019. Spending got a boost from two notable acquisitions—food delivery service Postmates, acquired in late 2020, and alcohol delivery service Drizly, acquired in October 2021.

Uber has historically worked with various agencies for its brands. Mother continues to work on its Postmates and Uber One brands. In February, Mother LA launched a campaign that hijacks traditional-looking insurance and fitness commercials. Special Group has helped launch popular Super Bowl campaigns for Uber Eats for the past two Big Games and created its ongoing “Tonight I’ll be Eating” platform which has featured spots starring Simone Biles, Lil Nas X, Elton John, Patrick Stewart, and even Uber’s own CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. In 2020, Uber launched a campaign from Wieden+Kennedy Portland telling people that “tolerate racism” to delete its app.

More Uber news
See people eat all the wrong things in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad
Ann-Christine Diaz
Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo
Ann-Christine Diaz
Why T-Mobile is betting on video screens in Ubers and Lyfts
Asa Hiken

It's a significant win for New York-based Johannes Leonardo, which made some key executive moves last year. In June, Julia Neumann was brought on as chief creative officer as the agency’s founders Jan Jacobs and Leo Premutico stepped into creative chairmen roles. Last year, the agency also brought on former Roc Nation exec Nicole Holland as its chief talent officer and Steve Zaroff as its new chief strategy officer.

Uber has been making moves as well. In October, Uber named Mark Grether, former Sizmek CEO and former director at Amazon advertising, to lead its Uber ads arm. In August, it hired former JetBlue exec Elizabeth Windram as its global head of mobility marketing.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

One challenge for Uber is the continued rise in gas prices, which affects drivers and customers. In March, the company announced that Uber and Uber Eats customers will pay a temporary surcharge for trips or deliveries to help drivers with gas costs.

According to data provider Bloomberg Second Measure, rideshare sales have been on the rise since April 2020. Uber's sales were up 89% and Lyft's sales were up 56% in March 2022 from a year earlier, it reported.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Agency news you need to know this week

Agency news you need to know this week

Why Weber Shandwick is thinking beyond PR—behind the shop's new identity

Why Weber Shandwick is thinking beyond PR—behind the shop's new identity
Burger King chooses OKRP for creative account

Burger King chooses OKRP for creative account
IPG organic revenue rose 11.5% in first quarter

IPG organic revenue rose 11.5% in first quarter
Goodyear Tire & Rubber hires Colle McVoy as its agency for company-owned properties

Goodyear Tire & Rubber hires Colle McVoy as its agency for company-owned properties
David opens New York office

David opens New York office
WPP posts strong revenue growth in first quarter

WPP posts strong revenue growth in first quarter
Why Accenture Interactive CEO David Droga rebranded the company Accenture Song

Why Accenture Interactive CEO David Droga rebranded the company Accenture Song