Uber hires Johannes Leonardo for its creative account

Uber has named Johannes Leonardo as its lead creative agency on its main Uber business following an internal review, Ad Age has learned.

Other agencies believed to be in the pitch include The Community and Mother; both declined to comment. Johannes Leonardo wasn't immediately available to comment. Uber wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Uber reported worldwide advertising costs of $1.7 billion for 2021, including spending on Uber Eats. That’s up from $1 billion in 2020 and $1.3 billion in pre-pandemic 2019. Spending got a boost from two notable acquisitions—food delivery service Postmates, acquired in late 2020, and alcohol delivery service Drizly, acquired in October 2021.



Uber has historically worked with various agencies for its brands. Mother continues to work on its Postmates and Uber One brands. In February, Mother LA launched a campaign that hijacks traditional-looking insurance and fitness commercials. Special Group has helped launch popular Super Bowl campaigns for Uber Eats for the past two Big Games and created its ongoing “Tonight I’ll be Eating” platform which has featured spots starring Simone Biles, Lil Nas X, Elton John, Patrick Stewart, and even Uber’s own CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. In 2020, Uber launched a campaign from Wieden+Kennedy Portland telling people that “tolerate racism” to delete its app.