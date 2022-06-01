Publicis Sapient launches program to help people displaced by Ukraine war

Publicis Sapient will offer employment to potentially "thousands" of people displaced by or affected by the Ukraine war in a new program called "Bridge to Next."
The program will offer full-and part-time jobs with fast-track recruitment. As well as visa and relocation services for those who choose to move, Publicis Sapient is making remote work available for Ukrainians who are unable to leave Ukraine. The program will also be open to Russian nationals who have left Russia as a result of the war.
In addition to employment, those taken on will be able to access personal and emotional support services for themselves and their families. This will include stress, anxiety and PTSD counseling via Thrive, the behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington.
Employees will also be provided with childcare help and language lessons provided by eTutor in Polish, English and Arabic among other languages, and will be able to use communal workspaces in any country where the company or Publicis Groupe have offices. They can access these various services via Publicis Groupe's employee platform, Marcel.