Publicis Sapient launches program to help people displaced by Ukraine war

Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient, said the program could potentially benefit "thousands" of people. "We have opportunities to take on a large number of people. Our ambition is to grow this at a pretty rapid scale," Vaz said in an interview with Ad Age.

Vaz added that technology and high-tech make up a "big sector" from a macroeconomic perspective in both Russia and Ukraine.

"When we were looking at the who was being displaced, it had a very strong overlap with what Publicis Sapient does," he said. "We had already been making investments in Eastern Europe in countries that were on the periphery of Ukraine and this then created the perfect combination of taking the learnings that we had and also being able to benefit a large number of people who are being affected by the conflict."

According to Publicis Groupe Chief Strategy Officer Carla Serrano, the program was also born out of the Groupe's experience with helping its 350 employees in Ukraine transition during the conflict. For example, one person who has already benefited from the program is Alina Kapshyk, who was living in Kyiv when the war erupted in Ukraine and has now landed a job as a business analyst focused on cloud technology, based in Poland. The head of Publicis Sapient’s Poland office, Greg Shuler, invited her to stay with his family and she was offered relocation services.

"As we've been transitioning many people over this insane war, we've really learned what it takes to move somebody from one country to another and all the holistic life support that's required," said Serrano. "We've talked a lot to our Ukrainian employees, and they worry about whether anyone is going to help them once people get fatigued by the crisis. So we asked ourselves is there more we can do?"

Serrano said that Publicis Groupe is also looking at ways to expand the program beyond Sapient into the wider Groupe. "We want to start with Sapient but if it works, absolutely we will expand."

