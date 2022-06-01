Agency News

Publicis Sapient launches program to help people displaced by Ukraine war

'Bridge to Next' will offer not only jobs but counseling, childcare and language lessons
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on June 01, 2022.
Credit: Publicis Groupe

Publicis Sapient will offer employment to potentially "thousands" of people displaced by or affected by the Ukraine war in a new program called "Bridge to Next."

The program will offer full-and part-time jobs with fast-track recruitment. As well as visa and relocation services for those who choose to move, Publicis Sapient is making remote work available for Ukrainians who are unable to leave Ukraine. The program will also be open to Russian nationals who have left Russia as a result of the war.  

In addition to employment, those taken on will be able to access personal and emotional support services for themselves and their families. This will include stress, anxiety and PTSD counseling via Thrive, the behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington.

Employees will also be provided with childcare help and language lessons provided by eTutor in Polish, English and Arabic among other languages, and will be able to use communal workspaces in any country where the company or Publicis Groupe have offices. They can access these various services via Publicis Groupe's employee platform, Marcel. 

Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient, said the program could potentially benefit "thousands" of people. "We have opportunities to take on a large number of people. Our ambition is to grow this at a pretty rapid scale," Vaz said in an interview with Ad Age.

Vaz added that technology and high-tech make up a "big sector" from a macroeconomic perspective in both Russia and Ukraine.

"When we were looking at the who was being displaced, it had a very strong overlap with what Publicis Sapient does," he said. "We had already been making investments in Eastern Europe in countries that were on the periphery of Ukraine and this then created the perfect combination of taking the learnings that we had and also being able to benefit a large number of people who are being affected by the conflict." 

According to Publicis Groupe Chief Strategy Officer Carla Serrano, the program was also born out of the Groupe's experience with helping its 350 employees in Ukraine transition during the conflict. For example, one person who has already benefited from the program is Alina Kapshyk, who was living in Kyiv when the war erupted in Ukraine and has now landed a job as a business analyst focused on cloud technology, based in Poland. The head of Publicis Sapient’s Poland office, Greg Shuler, invited her to stay with his family and she was offered relocation services.  

"As we've been transitioning many people over this insane war, we've really learned what it takes to move somebody from one country to another and all the holistic life support that's required," said Serrano. "We've talked a lot to our Ukrainian employees, and they worry about whether anyone is going to help them once people get fatigued  by the crisis. So we asked ourselves is there more we can do?"

Serrano said that Publicis Groupe is also looking at ways to expand the program beyond Sapient into the wider Groupe. "We want to start with Sapient but if it works, absolutely we will expand."

Those who want to find out more about the employment on offer can find more information here

Read the latest news on industry responses to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

