Agency News

Unilever launches massive media review in North America and most of world

Outside shops join incumbents in Unilever's biggest media pitch since 2015, after marketer shifts 'lower funnel' work to Publicis from WPP
By Jack Neff. Published on April 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
72andSunny Co-Founder John Boiler named chair at MDC’s Constellation
Credit: Unilever

Unilever is launching a media review in North America and most of the world, with a mix of incumbents and unnamed newcomers to the roster competing in the briefing stage, according to Unilever Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Conny Braams.

Unilever reported $8.1 billion in brand and marketing investment globally last year, flat vs. 2019, and was ranked as the fifth-largest global ad spender in 2019 by the Ad Age Datacenter. Its U.S. measured media spending was $529 million last year, according to Kantar. Campaign previously reported Unilever is preparing a global review.

Unilever brands include Dove, Axe, Knorr, Degree, Ben & Jerry's and Seventh Generation. 

Unilever hasn’t done a review of this scope since 2015, though it did conduct one in China last year won by WPP, whose Mindshare currently handles Unilever media in North America. Omnicom’s PHD and Interpublic-owned media agencies handle Unilever business in other parts of the world. Publicis Groupe and Dentsu shops don’t currently have Unilever business and would appear likely contenders, though Braams declined to comment on specifically who might be involved beyond incumbents.

Unilever had once been on a cycle for reviewing its biggest media accounts globally every three years, but didn’t conduct a major review in 2018 when that schedule normally would have kicked in. That was a year that saw a lot of change for WPP, with the departure of former CEO Martin Sorrell, and Unilever, with the announced retirements of CEO Paul Polman and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Keith Weed.

Braams, who began her current global marketing and digital role last year, says Unilever no longer regularly does one global review and has reviewed media shops in some geographies over the past two years. But the current review is bigger than recent ones. “I would say it’s more than half the markets,” Braams says. “We have invited a couple of current agency group partners, but also a couple of [other] selected agency groups in selected markets, not all of them global.”

The North American and broader Unilever media review comes after the company awarded its U.S. retail, e-commerce and shopper marketing account to Publicis Groupe, led by Arc Worldwide, from WPP’s Geometry, first reported by Insider.

“We felt Arc, the Publicis company, was best positioned at this time to deliver the shopper-centric, data-driven insights that are needed to reach the next level of performance marketing, which is becoming more and more important,” Braams says. “Now, what implication does that have for our incumbent? We will continue to work in a strong relationship with WPP, and Mindshare remains our media partner. Arc will help us drive the lower-funnel performance marketing.”

Representatives of WPP and Omnicom declined to comment, and a representative for Interpublic couldn’t immediately be reached.

 

 

 

 

Related Article
Unilever names 29-year veteran Braams as chief marketer after long search
Jack Neff
Unilever in no rush to return to Facebook and Twitter as alternatives do just fine
Jack Neff
WPP Tumbles as Client Unilever Announces Its Slashing Ad Costs

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

72andSunny Co-Founder John Boiler named chair at MDC’s Constellation

72andSunny Co-Founder John Boiler named chair at MDC’s Constellation
The '#NowYork' campaign aims to bring optimism back to New York City

The '#NowYork' campaign aims to bring optimism back to New York City
Lisa Osborne Ross takes reins as CEO of Edelman U.S.

Lisa Osborne Ross takes reins as CEO of Edelman U.S.
Vice Media Group acquires brand consultancy PLTFRMR

Vice Media Group acquires brand consultancy PLTFRMR
Facebook kicks off $750 million global media agency review

Facebook kicks off $750 million global media agency review
Omnicom Media Group strikes deal to fuse ‘brand love’ into media targeting

Omnicom Media Group strikes deal to fuse ‘brand love’ into media targeting
Farewell to a shining light, agency PR exec Molly Parsley

Farewell to a shining light, agency PR exec Molly Parsley
Fortnight Collective taps CPB exec Adam Chasnow as its first chief creative officer

Fortnight Collective taps CPB exec Adam Chasnow as its first chief creative officer