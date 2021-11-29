U.S Carat CEO Angela Steele returning to Publicis Groupe in global role

Angela Steele is leaving her role as the U.S CEO of Dentsu’s Carat and returning to Publicis Groupe in a global position. The holding company declined to offer more details of her new role, the details of which will be disclosed when her position begins in January 2022. She will report directly to Arthur Sadoun, CEO and chairman of Publicis Groupe.

Steele, who will be based in New York, will not be replacing anyone. Dentsu wasn’t immediately available for comment.

“Angela is recognized for her excellent strategic instincts, her ability to inspire diverse teams, and her commitment to driving big impact for notable brands,” Sadoun said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her back to Publicis Groupe and I’m really looking forward to working closely together in 2022.”

