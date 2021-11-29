Agency News

U.S Carat CEO Angela Steele returning to Publicis Groupe in global role

As part of this newly created global position Steele will report directly to Arthur Sadoun, CEO and chairman of Publicis Groupe
By Brian Bonilla. Published on November 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Carat names Mike Law U.S. CEO amid shakeup
20211129_Angela-Steele_Headshots_3x2.jpg

Angela Steele

Credit: Publicis Groupe

Angela Steele is leaving her role as the U.S CEO of Dentsu’s Carat and returning to Publicis Groupe in a global position. The holding company declined to offer more details of her new role, the details of which will be disclosed when her position begins in January 2022. She will report directly to Arthur Sadoun, CEO and chairman of Publicis Groupe.

Steele, who will be based in New York, will not be replacing anyone. Dentsu wasn’t immediately available for comment.

“Angela is recognized for her excellent strategic instincts, her ability to inspire diverse teams, and her commitment to driving big impact for notable brands,” Sadoun said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her back to Publicis Groupe and I’m really looking forward to working closely together in 2022.”

New: Carat names new U.S. CEO amid shakeup

Other Publicis news
Publicis Groupe wins Walmart media account in biggest holding company pitch this year
Jack Neff
Eli Lilly moves U.S media account to Zenith after 20 years with OMD
Brian Bonilla
Publicis' Facebook win part of stunning hot streak
Judann Pollack

The appointment marks a return to Publicis Groupe for Steele, who previously spent more than a decade in leadership roles at Starcom.

Steele has over 20 years of experience in the industry, having worked with General Motors, Pfizer, Microsoft, and Procter & Gamble. Steele spent six years with Dentsu. She was named chief strategy officer of the media agency in 2017 before being named U.S. CEO two years later.

This move comes after the Japanese holding company has made some significant hires recently. Last week, Carat appointed Mike Parker as its new executive client president overseeing the global Microsoft media business across all markets for the network. Earlier this month Dentsu announced that Toshihiro Yamamoto is set to retire from his roles as president and CEO of Dentsu Group after holding those positions for five years, and will be succeeded by Hiroshi Igarashi starting in January 2022. In July, ​​ Fred Levron was named global chief creative officer for Dentsu International.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Carat names Mike Law U.S. CEO amid shakeup

Carat names Mike Law U.S. CEO amid shakeup
Eli Lilly moves U.S media account to Zenith after 20 years with OMD

Eli Lilly moves U.S media account to Zenith after 20 years with OMD
Why Swizz Beatz launched an agency in Saudi Arabia

Why Swizz Beatz launched an agency in Saudi Arabia
The University of Texas keeps Stan Richards’ name on its advertising school

The University of Texas keeps Stan Richards’ name on its advertising school
Why this agency created a pro-vaccine clothing brand for Republicans

Why this agency created a pro-vaccine clothing brand for Republicans
Grey hires New York Times exec to lead New York office

Grey hires New York Times exec to lead New York office

Droga5 promotes three key executives amid global expansion

Droga5 promotes three key executives amid global expansion
R/GA promotes Fabiano Coura to president of the Americas

R/GA promotes Fabiano Coura to president of the Americas