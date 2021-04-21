Agency News

U.S. Navy retains VMLY&R as AOR for five more years with contract worth $455 million

This is the second consecutive five year contract VMLY&R has signed with the U.S Navy
By Brian Bonilla. Published on April 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
MassMutual appoints WPP’s Grey as agency of record
Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

After an extensive yearlong review, the U.S. Navy has awarded a second consecutive five-year contract to WPP’s VMLY&R. The contract is valued at over $455 million which is similar to the previous contract which was valued at $457 million and given to Y&R prior to its merger with VML.

VMLY&R will continue acting as the the Navy’s creative agency of record, continuing to lead marketing and advertising communication services focused on recruitment and retention programs for the Naval Recruiting Command.

“The mission of Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) is to leverage an inspirational culture to inform, attract, influence and hire the highest quality future sailors from America's diverse talent pool,” NRC’s Commander Rear Admiral Dennis Velez said in a statement. “We look forward to continue working with our partners at VMLY&R and achieving success in this critical mission.”

The deal also includes a renewed partnership from the previous contract with WPP’s Wavemaker, which will handle paid media buying and planning capabilities, and independent marketing agency, Iostudio, which will support the Navy’s call center that prospective recruits call for information.

More agency account wins
Denny’s selects Anomaly as its new creative agency
Jessica Wohl
The Home Depot names BBDO its new agency of record
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Hershey awards main media account to Horizon Media
Jessica Wohl

Navy’s business will be managed and led by VMLY&R’s Memphis office, which was initially created to focus solely on the Navy account and proximity to NRC, which is based at Naval Support Activity Mid-South, in Millington, Tennessee. The agency also has talent from their New York, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago offices work on the account.

While the contract and scope are similar to the one signed five years ago, the channels VMLY&R will use to get the Navy’s message across will continue to evolve, says Jon Cook, global CEO of VMLY&R.

“We’re focused on things that wouldn't have been a big priority five years ago," Cook told Ad Age. “One big change from five years ago is we helped transform Navy’s recruitment strategy to a 100% digital model. Also, things like e-sports, digital events, and social media are evolving as well and are becoming a much bigger priority.”

This is the agency’s second major win in just a few months after VMLY&R was named Sam’s Club first AOR in February.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

MassMutual appoints WPP’s Grey as agency of record

MassMutual appoints WPP’s Grey as agency of record
Nick Emery to lead You & Mr Jones’ new media division

Nick Emery to lead You & Mr Jones’ new media division

Young Creatives: Deadline is tomorrow for Ad Age’s Cannes Lions cover competition

Young Creatives: Deadline is tomorrow for Ad Age’s Cannes Lions cover competition
Omnicom reports decrease in organic revenue with a positive outlook for the year

Omnicom reports decrease in organic revenue with a positive outlook for the year
Denny’s selects Anomaly as its new creative agency

Denny’s selects Anomaly as its new creative agency
Women named to multiple top roles across the ad industry

Women named to multiple top roles across the ad industry
BBH NY completes leadership team with appointment of chief strategy officer

BBH NY completes leadership team with appointment of chief strategy officer
Agency holding companies feel the pressure as earnings reports creep closer

Agency holding companies feel the pressure as earnings reports creep closer