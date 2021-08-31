Vacuum maker Bissell reviews creative account

Floor cleaning brand Bissell has put its creative account under review, Ad Age has learned.

The review is being conducted with the help of consultant Select Resources International, which confirmed that incumbent creative agency-of-record ICF Next is defending the account. Other shops believed to be in the pitch include Interpublic Group agencies FCB and McCann. ICF Next has held the account since 2014, when the Minneapolis-based agency Olson rebranded under the ICF Next umbrella four years ago.

All the agencies and the marketer declined to comment.

The 140-year-old Bissell is looking for a new agency to help develop a more global approach moving forward, according to multiple people close to the situation. In the U.S., the company spent $25 million on U.S media in 2019 and $26 million in 2020, according to Kantar. Last year’s numbers are comparable to one of Bissell’s main competitors, Dyson, which spent $28 million on media in 2020. That represents a significant drop from 2019, when the British vacuum company spent $42 million on media, according to Kantar.