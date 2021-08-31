Agency News

Vacuum maker Bissell reviews creative account

Incumbent ICF Next is defending
By Brian Bonilla. Published on August 31, 2021.
Read McCann's tribute to former chairman-CEO Bob James, who has passed away
Credit: Bissell

Floor cleaning brand Bissell has put its creative account under review, Ad Age has learned.

The review is being conducted with the help of consultant Select Resources International, which confirmed that incumbent creative agency-of-record ICF Next is defending the account. Other shops believed to be in the pitch include Interpublic Group agencies FCB and McCann. ICF Next has held the account since 2014, when the Minneapolis-based agency Olson rebranded under the ICF Next umbrella four years ago.

All the agencies and the marketer declined to comment.

The 140-year-old Bissell is looking for a new agency to help develop a more global approach moving forward, according to multiple people close to the situation. In the U.S., the company spent $25 million on U.S media in 2019 and $26 million in 2020, according to Kantar. Last year’s numbers are comparable to one of Bissell’s main competitors, Dyson, which spent $28 million on media in 2020. That represents a significant drop from 2019, when the British vacuum company spent $42 million on media, according to Kantar.

According to a recent report by market research company IBISWorld, revenue for the carpet cleaning industry declined 3.2% in 2020 “as industry operators lost business from commercial clients due to the temporary closure of nonessential businesses across the United States." But IBIS suggests there is an uptick ahead: "As businesses increasingly reopen, revenue is estimated to rise 4.8% in 2021.” Currently, IBISWorld pegs the market size of the carpet-cleaning industry at $5 billion.

However, carpet cleaning is no longer the only focus for companies like privately-held Bissell and Dyson. The latter tallied revenue of $7.2 billion in 2019, according to Bloomberg for its full product lineup including fans and dryers. Bissell, which is known for its vacuum cleaners, also offers a number of other products such as pet-related cleaning products that range from pet grooming to maintaining a home with a pet. In July Bissell teamed up with pet care company, Wag, for a “More than Messes” sweepstakes that awarded the winner pet care products and $2,000 in cash, according to a statement by Bissell.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more.

