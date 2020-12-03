Visa names Wieden+Kennedy and Publicis as global agencies
Five months after issuing an RFP for a new creative agency, Visa has made its selections. The payments company announced Thursday that it has tapped both Wieden+Kennedy and Publicis Groupe to handle all of its global work.
Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer at Visa, wrote about the news in a post on LinkedIn. Wieden will handle creative strategy and major initiatives, she said. Publicis, already handling media duties, will continue such responsibilities as well as support local marketing endeavors.
“Choosing the right partners was a very thoughtful process, now the real work begins,” Biggar said in a statement. The estimated annual global media spend for Visa is $200 million, according to data compiled by Comvergence.
Until the review, Visa had worked with BBDO on creative campaigns, including its recent Olympics work that switched from the games to messages of safety around the coronavirus. The agency had been invited in July to pitch to retain the business.
Visa has worked with Wieden before—back in 2007, it awarded its creative account to the agency’s London shop.