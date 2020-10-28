Agency News

Walgreens Boots Alliance sticks with WPP for global account

WPP beats Publicis Groupe in final round
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 28, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Kerrygold picks Droga5 as global agency of record 

Walgreens

Credit: Sarah Blesener/Bloomberg

Just over five months after putting its business up for review, Walgreens Boots Alliance, the parent of Walgreens, has chosen WPP to remain its global marketing and communications agency. The drugstore giant first began working with WPP three years ago with a bespoke team called Team WBA. The holding company held off Publicis Groupe, which was a finalist, according to people familair with the matter.

The new contract runs until 2022, with an extendable option dating through 2024. Walgreens Boots Alliance ranks as the 86th largest advertiser in the U.S. with $621 million in spending last year, according to the Ad Age Datacenter. 

In May, Walgreens’ Chief Marketing Officer Vineet Mehra, who joined the chain 2018 from Ancestry, noted the need for an advertising partner to help Walgreens digitally transform by leveraging its data into great personalization for consumers. Such changes are especially necessary amid evolving consumer behavior brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related articles
CVS CMO on the chain's new media network, health care marketing trends and Halloween
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Fast-growing health care startup Heal hires its first agency of record
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Mehra said the invitation to pitch for the business was extended to the holding company level. 

“WBA is transforming our business across every consumer touch point – pharmacy, retail and digital – to provide a modern, differentiated customer experience,” said Stefano Pessina, executive VP, chairman and CEO of Walgreens, in a statement. Walgreens did not return a request for further comment.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Kerrygold picks Droga5 as global agency of record 

Kerrygold picks Droga5 as global agency of record 
Wieden+Kennedy promotes Karl Lieberman to chief creative officer in leadership shakeup

Wieden+Kennedy promotes Karl Lieberman to chief creative officer in leadership shakeup
Omnicom Group sees sharp revenue declines in third quarter

Omnicom Group sees sharp revenue declines in third quarter
McCann announces further leadership shifts

McCann announces further leadership shifts
Gerry Graf and Maxi Itzkoff open creativity-led business accelerator Slap Global

Gerry Graf and Maxi Itzkoff open creativity-led business accelerator Slap Global
Can The Richards Group recover from a week of catastrophe?

Can The Richards Group recover from a week of catastrophe?
McCann CEO Harris Diamond to exit, Bill Kolb takes over

McCann CEO Harris Diamond to exit, Bill Kolb takes over
Tiffany R. Warren to leave Omnicom for Sony Music

Tiffany R. Warren to leave Omnicom for Sony Music