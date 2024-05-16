Wavemaker Global CEO adds new GroupM president role

Jenner will continue to serve as the global chief executive of GroupM agency Wavemaker, a role he has held since July 2019.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, we’ve demonstrated the success of combining agency talent with GroupM's globally scaled technology and activation capabilities,” Jenner said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our networked capabilities, which we have been developing across GroupM, to drive the next phase of growth for our organization.”

Jenner was not available for further comment.

The move comes as GroupM Global CEO Christian Juhl works to consolidate the media agency group—through moves such as merging Essence and MediaCom last year and centralizing all of its agencies’ new business and marketing efforts under GroupM last November—in an effort to bring more simplicity to clients.

“As we go through our simplification process, we’re looking to codify systems and processes, leveraging the best skills and expertise across the group,” a GroupM spokesperson wrote to Ad Age when asked if Jenner’s new role is in response to clients wanting more integration. “Toby’s success with Wavemaker makes him an ideal fit to scale best practice approaches across our growth and marketing operations.”