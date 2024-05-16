Wavemaker Global CEO adds new GroupM president role

Wavemaker Global CEO Toby Jenner is expanding his remit to become the first global president of GroupM clients, effective immediately.
In this new role, Jenner will lead GroupM’s global go-to-market strategy and its growth, marketing and communications. He will work across agencies to identify growth opportunities and develop integrated solutions for clients at GroupM, WPP’s media investment group.
Jenner will not assume client oversight of GroupM’s Mindshare and EssenceMediacom, which will continue to be responsible for their respective clients, according to the company. GroupM's other units include T&P, Nexus and Choreograph.