Weber Shandwick appoints chief creative officers for New York and North American Healthcare

The agency also named Lou Maissaia its first North America Healthcare chief creative officer. Massaia joins from Havas Health & You, where he served as executive VP, chief creative officer.

Mears has been with Weber for over 11 years and led work for clients across categories, including for VMware, Genentech and Columbia Sportswear. Some of the agency's New York clients include Smartwater, Haleon and Anheuser Busch InBev. Mears will also continue to handle McDonald's, Airbnb, and Ikea, which she had worked on since 2018. One goal for Mears in New York will be to “bring the heartbeat back to the agency,” she said.

“For Weber Shandwick to be strong, New York needs to be really strong, and that starts with the creative team,” Mears said. “It really is about reinvigorating and bringing a sense of shared energy, vision, inspiration, and flow to ourselves and to our clients.”

'Co-creative team'

Moving forward, Mears will look to lead the New York team of around 40 creatives as a “co-creative team,” working more cohesively with other parts of the agency focused on health, corporate communications, risk mitigation, and more.

“We need more people, perhaps those not from traditional agency creative backgrounds, to have a seat at the table in our process much earlier, so that we could get to more interesting recommendations for clients," she said.

One example of that, according to Mears, is partnering with influencers more, instead of thinking of influencers as a “channel.”