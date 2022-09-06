See Wendy Clark's first public comments on leaving Dentsu

Dentsu International Global CEO Wendy Clark has broken her silence about leaving the company with an Instagram post today. Ad Age reported last week that Clark would be departing as a result of a reorganization at the Japanese holding company that would fold her unit into Dentsu Group's Japanese operation and essentially eliminate her job.

Clark had not commented publicly until today on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself with her dog, Salty.

"In Sept 2020, Salty and I sent our first video from the front steps of my house to 45,000+ strangers who, along with their families & pets, would become colleagues & friends," the post begins. Clark then lists achievements that occurred under her watch at Dentsu, including "17% revenue growth, growing organic revenue for the first time in 9 quarters," and five quarters of sequential revenue growth.



Read more on Wendy Clark's departure

She then states: "But this performance is ahead of our mid-term management plan and as such the time is right for Dentsu International to integrate into Dentsu Group, led by Hiroshi Igarashi and one management team. As the outgoing DI CEO, I will help with this transition through year-end."

Clark then thanks her management team and ends with "So listen to me cheering loudly on the sidelines (no one's ever accused me of being quiet)."