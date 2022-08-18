Why Crocs hired Digitas to scale globally amid a tough economy

The Crocs brand has “really aggressive” ambitions for its future, according to the company's Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Cooley. Cooley is looking to the brand's new creative and media agency, Digitas, which won the account in late July, to help the brand scale globally.
“What stood out was [Digitas'] ability to quickly pair insights with creativity and a media strategy and package it all into one plan and then proactively came to us with strategies that were global in nature, which is something that Crocs is working towards,” Cooley said. “Part of our evolution in the future is really accelerating this brand not only in the U.S. but in markets outside of the U.S, especially China, Japan, and Korea.”
‘Macroeconomic headwinds’
Those goals were reiterated during a second-quarter earnings call during which Andrew Rees, CEO of parent company Crocs Inc., said he anticipates the Crocs brand to reach $5 billion in revenue by 2026. But reaching that goal won't come without changes and challenges.
Revenue for the overall footwear company rose 50.5% for its second quarter to $964.6 million, according to its earnings report released in June. The Crocs brand alone saw a record quarterly revenue of $732.2 million, an increase of 14.3% compared to the second quarter of last year. Revenue for HEYDUDE, the footwear brand that Crocs acquired in February, was $232.4 million for the quarter, up approximately 96% compared to 2021.
Although the Crocs and the HEYDUDE brand operate separately, Digitas will be “supporting” the HEYDUDE brand as well, Cooley confirmed.