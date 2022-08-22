Legoland Resorts of North America names Cornett first creative agency of record

The Lexington, Kentucky-based agency is tasked with creating work that captures the Legoland experience for both kids and adults, according to Christy Hiler, president and owner at Cornett. Pete Carter, the founder of Creative Haystacks, was the consultant on the pitch, which covers both Legoland's theme parks and hotels.

Legoland has 10 parks around the world. The resorts are mainly designed for children from 2 to 12 years of age and offer over 50 rides, shows and attractions at each resort.

Legoland's parent, Merlin Entertainment, which also owns aquariums, the London Eye and Madame Tussaud's wax museum, says it is the second-largest attraction operator in the world after Disney.

With the launch of a third location in the U.S.—Legoland's Goshen, New York park opened last summer—it was time to find “one holistic agency to give the brand a whole creative scope,” said Peter Koch, VP of marketing, Legoland Resorts of North America.

“I think people know the brand, but they don’t know what the experience is,” Hiler said. “So our big job is to help them understand the experience and what they can expect.”