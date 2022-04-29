Why Weber Shandwick is thinking beyond PR—behind the shop's new identity

To find out more, Ad Age spoke with CEO Gail Heimann. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Can you explain your 'in-culture' repositioning and how it benefits brands?

If you are a brand or company, do you want to play a role in culture? For sure. Do you want your brand to be threaded through culture? Yes. If you take it from most of the organizations who are out there talking about it, [culture] falls into the trend space. A trend is by nature sort of ephemeral and sort of transient. I like trends as much as the next person, but that's what they are. Our thought is what can we do that creates an enduring space for a brand to truly shape culture?

Some of the work we've done over the years that I think is [a good example] is the work for Mattel and Barbie. You take a look at that work—'You can be anything'—and suddenly there's a Maya Angelou Barbie, a Queen Elizabeth Barbie. Suddenly a doll plays a very different role in a little girl's life and has changed the nature, of that business, changed the role of that product in the world. The higher purpose is what we're going for of shaping culture.

Do you consider yourself a PR agency?

Are we a PR agency? Sure. Do we believe that the kind of PR we do is in cultural communications? 100%. I wouldn't walk away from the PR piece just now. I think it is interpreted differently by everyone who speaks about it, but know that it's really one of the oldest conversations in the industry—should we be a PR agency? Should we not? What are we doing? I've seen culture banded about, and some people are using it as kind of a slug for PR. I don't think that's quite right, either. The complexity of what we do and the forces we bring to it, I think, are a little bit different from perhaps how [PR is] being used.