Why Weber Shandwick is thinking beyond PR—behind the shop's new identity

Weber Shandwick doesn't want to be pigeonholed as a PR shop. Instead, the firm is looking to reposition itself to help brands think more broadly about how they fit into culture.
To this end, the agency has spent the last year investing in consultant practices centered around geopolitical strategy, media security, and workforce transformation as well as what it calls its "culture intelligence engine" with 250 employees. The Interpbublic Group of Cos. agency also picked up significant wins last year, such as being named global consumer agency of record for McAfee and AB InBev’s global corporate reputation agency of record.
Weber Shandwick’s new brand identity was created by IPG's FutureBrand, with the development and launch supported by brands within The Weber Shandwick Collective, including Flipside, which is focused on web development; That Lot, focused on social content; Resolute Digital, specialist in media buying and planning; and United Minds, Powell Tate and KRC Research, a trio of companies that led the work to update the agency’s corporate values and behaviors.