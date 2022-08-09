Agency News

Wieden+Kennedy vet's podcast digs deep into the creative process

Jason Bagley extends mentorship platform Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits with advice from other respected ad leaders
By Keira Wingate. Published on August 09, 2022.
Credit: Bagley Talks To An Important Person

Wieden+Kennedy alum Jason Bagley wants to share the industry’s collective wisdom about the creative process in his new podcast, “Bagley Talks To An Important Person."

Last year, the vet behind award-winning campaigns for Old Spice, KFC and more launched a mentorship platform, Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits, a virtual school designed to provide young talents already in the industry the skills they need to excel in the agency world. 

The new podcast continues in the spirit of Audacious School but also pulls in the expertise of others whose work he admires. Bagley left his job and created the school in the hopes of getting “closer to the work and back to what I love, which is the creative part of the job and working more closely with and mentoring creatives,” he said.

 

Each podcast will feature a new guest who goes into detail about their work, breaking down the specifics of their process, how exactly they conceived and executed certain campaigns and more. Each is teed up with a hilarious musical intro conceived with Nathaniel Lawlor (the creative behind DDB’s Skittles Super Bowl musical). 

Though there are other respected and informative industry podcasts out there, such as “Talking to Ourselves” from Majority Co-Founder Omid Farhang and “Tagline” from the Clio Awards’ Muse by Clio, Bagley said that his is designed to bring listeners fully “into the weeds, where rockstar creatives come and break down their exact creative process. They’re like super-detailed creative masterclasses, so if you aren’t really interested in doing great work, you’ll hate this podcast.”

 

In the first episode, which debuts today, Bagley interviews his former colleague, W+K vet Andy Laugenour, now a freelance copywriter—whom he had once passed over for an intern position at his former agency. Fortunately, Laugenour got hired anyway and went on to do famous work for Old Spice, such as the “Muscle Music” campaign with Terry Crews. 

Future guests include the aforementioned Lawlor, former and current Wieden+Kennedy creative leaders Hal Curtis, Eric Baldwin, Max Stinson, Sara Phillips, Matt Sorrell, Christen Brestrup and Bertie Scrasel; BBH London Executive Creative Director Helen Rhodes, former Lightning Orchard Chief Creative Officer Jeff Kling and former Grey New York Chief Creative Officer Justin Armour. 

“I wanted to take advantage of the amazing friends and contacts that I have from working at Wieden+Kennedy for so long and expose the people in the program to not just my secrets and techniques and how I do things, but how a lot of other creatives do things as well,” Bagley said. 

 

 

 

 

Bagley plans on releasing an episode of the podcast every two weeks or once a month to start. They will run about an hour and a half and will be available on YouTube, Spotify and Audioboom. Longer interviews, which run around three hours, will be part of “Creative Megamachine,” Audacious School’s inaugural class.

“Creative Megamachine," which runs for eight weeks, has “far exceeded my expectations,” Bagley said. So far, he has completed ten sessions of the class, each of which sold out completely. Those included dedicated programs with agency creative departments at Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo, BBH London and one he's finishing up with Yard New York. He's about to start more with Droga5 New York and Saatchi & Saatchi New York. 

“It’s been really fulfilling for me and I think the creatives as well,” Bagley said. The purpose of both the podcast and program is “to just give people a little bit more of what they need to do the best work of their life.”

 

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

