Wieden+Kennedy vet's podcast digs deep into the creative process

Wieden+Kennedy alum Jason Bagley wants to share the industry’s collective wisdom about the creative process in his new podcast, “Bagley Talks To An Important Person."

Last year, the vet behind award-winning campaigns for Old Spice, KFC and more launched a mentorship platform, Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits, a virtual school designed to provide young talents already in the industry the skills they need to excel in the agency world.

The new podcast continues in the spirit of Audacious School but also pulls in the expertise of others whose work he admires. Bagley left his job and created the school in the hopes of getting “closer to the work and back to what I love, which is the creative part of the job and working more closely with and mentoring creatives,” he said.