Wieden+Kennedy hires Anomaly L.A. CEO to co-lead New York office

Choi said one of the reasons she took the job was to get back to New York, where she was briefly stationed while at Coke, before taking the Anomaly L.A. job. Also, “the Anomaly office in L.A. is having a great momentum,” she said, adding “it felt like the right time to go,” so that they could bring in a new leader “who has a new perspective.” She also cited the chance to again work with Arthur and Lieberman—"It was pretty much impossible to say no to.”

Anomaly L.A. will now be run by Khara Wagner, who has taken the title of president and managing partner after previously working in Anomaly’s New York office as head of account management. Anomaly, in a statement about Choi’s exit posted on LinkedIn, said, “We’re so sad to see her go and send her off on her next chapter with nothing but the utmost appreciation for everything she's achieved.”

Choi joins W+K New York shortly after it lost a high-profile client in Bud Light—which Anomaly won in late August. (Choi said she did not work on that pitch for Anomaly.) Despite that loss, Wieden expects to finish the year with year-over-year revenue growth in New York, thanks to growing business from existing clients such as McDonald’s, Ford and Delta Airlines, according to Lieberman. And even though W+K lost Bud Light, it still expects its AB InBev revenue to be up, due to ongoing work with Budweiser global, Michelob Ultra and corporate branding.

Dungate will move to New York after leading creative in Tokyo since late 2019, where he worked on accounts including Nike, Ikea, AB InBev, Netflix, Google and HP Omen. His 16-year stint at W+K also includes stops in London and Shanghai. The New York job will be the first U.S. post for the Australian native.

“We definitely were hoping to get someone who had Wieden DNA,” Lieberman said. Plus, he wanted someone who had previously led a W+K office, because “we know they will have the ability to do it and…we’ll know whether or not they like doing it.”