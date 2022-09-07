Wieden+Kennedy hires Anomaly L.A. CEO to co-lead New York office

Wieden+Kennedy has poached Anomaly partner and Los Angeles office CEO Jiah Choi to co-lead its nearly 500-person New York office. Choi, who will get the president title, will run the office with Scott Dungate. He takes on the New York chief creative officer title after most recently serving as the top creative at W+K Tokyo.
The duo, who will start in November, replace Neal Arthur and Karl Lieberman, who had been running the New York office while also overseeing W+K’s entire eight-office global agency since being promoted in late 2020. Arthur is now W+K global CEO while Lieberman is global chief creative officer.
Lieberman in an interview said he and Arthur wanted to “keep our hands on the wheel in New York for a year” after getting the global promotions. Then it took another year to find the right candidates to lead New York, which in recent years has emerged as a W+K powerhouse on par with its Portland flagship.
Choi has led Anomaly L.A. since the office was opened in 2016 and has been credited with growing it into the agency’s second-largest office, now at about 125 people, handling clients such as Expedia, Jimmy John’s, General Mills, Hulu and MasterClass. Lieberman got to know Choi when she was a client working at Coca-Cola. “She was exactly the kind of client we are always looking for—she was honest, she was inspiring, she wanted to work together to solve problems,” he said. “To see her go to Anomaly and absolutely kill it there was really inspiring.”