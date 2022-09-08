Why Wolverine Worldwide chose Havas Media as its global media agency

“It was a really powerful process where we got into the weeds on digital, we got into the weeds on forecasting and global optimization, and we got into the weeds on creativity,” Aronson said.

To help with its creative media ideas during the pitch, Havas utilized its content partnerships team as well as its PR unit Havas Formula, which had already been working with Merrell, Greg Walsh, North America CEO of Havas Media confirmed.

Shopping shift

“They tried to test all the agency muscles and actually one of the meetings was quite specifically dedicated to creative media ideas,” said Thomas Minc, portfolio lead at Havas Media. “We always say creative media ideas and not creative ideas because we are not substitutes for the creative agencies. We are not developing ads or taglines, but we are trying to come up with ways to partner with publishers or to use new platforms or use all media types like out of home in a more innovative way.”

Despite posting second-quarter revenue growth of 12.9% last month, Wolverine trimmed its full-year 2022 revenue guidance to a range between $2.74 billion and $2.79 billion, down from its previous estimate of $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion, with Wolverine CEO Brendan Hoffman citing issues around inventory, foreign exchange rate pressures, and supply chain delays. This follows the trend of other apparel and footwear companies like Under Armour and Crocs, which also recently adjusted their full-year revenue predictions.

E-commerce revenue for Wolverine was down 7% on an organic basis as compared to the same time last year, Hoffman noted during the call.

“We believe this is largely attributable to a change in shopping behavior from what occurred during the pandemic, with consumers now partially reverting back to in-store shopping and shifting towards experiential spending,” Hoffman said.

Moving forward, success will be predicated on Merrell and other Wolverine brands understanding the “shopper journey,” according to Tennant, who says it all begins with a digital framework.

“It's really important that as we're thinking about the type of people who are coming into our categories, [we think about] what's their consumer journey and therefore what's the content we need to provide along that,” Tennant said.

“I'll give a prime example during the outdoor boom that's been happening during COVID and even right now where more people are going outdoors we’re seeing a lot of new outdoor hikers who don't know a lot about what's the right footwear equipment to use. So, you'll see in a lot of our media plans, really thinking about those starting places about the information as we get closer to, how do we push them into retail to make sure that they size themselves and get into the right footwear.”

Havas’s first work for the brand is expected to debut this month.