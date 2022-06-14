Agency News

WPP names Grey's Michael Houston as its first U.S. president

Houston previously served as Grey’s Global CEO for five years
By Brian Bonilla. Published on June 14, 2022.
Michael Houston

Credit: WPP

WPP has appointed Grey’s Global CEO Michael Houston as the first-ever president of its U.S. business.

Houston will be responsible for managing WPP resources and capabilities to support agency CEOs and clients. He will continue as a member of the WPP executive committee and will serve as WPP’s executive sponsor for P&G moving forward.

WPP's Grey will “announce a successor soon” according to a memo Houston sent to Grey staff this morning. He will assist AKQA Group CEO Ajaz Ahmed with the transition.

The U.S. is the leading holding company’s largest market, employing about 20,000 people and with annual revenue of around $6 billion, according to a statement from WPP.

“We have a unique opportunity to deliver transformational results for our clients and drive growth through greater collaboration across our powerhouse agencies,” Houston said. “Together, we can unleash our unrivaled capabilities and diverse talent in every discipline to usher in a bright future for our clients, people, and communities.”

Houston joined Grey in 2007. He was promoted to CEO for Grey’s North America division in 2013 and became its global CEO in 2017. In an internal memo to the Grey staff, Houston spoke about a few of the changes the agency had gone through since he joined.

“Today, we are more nimble with social at our core and data driving our insights, delivering our hallmark 'Famously Effective' work for the world’s great marketers and exciting new clients. Grey Health & Wellness, Grey Consulting, and Cartwright are a few of our successful start-ups that add to our cachet as one of the most forward-thinking agencies,” Houston wrote. “And the establishment of the AKQA Group in 2020 has strengthened us both and enhanced Grey’s offering with leading-edge digital design and brand experience.”

At Grey, Jonathan Lee was promoted to global chief strategy and data officer in May. Dan Ng succeeded Lee as chief strategy officer for Grey New York. In December, John Patroulis was promoted to the role of global creative chairman and president, creative business and Javier Campopiano was promoted as Grey’s worldwide chief creative officer. In November, Grey hired former New York Times executive Amber Guild as its New York CEO.

