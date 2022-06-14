WPP names Grey's Michael Houston as its first U.S. president

Houston joined Grey in 2007. He was promoted to CEO for Grey’s North America division in 2013 and became its global CEO in 2017. In an internal memo to the Grey staff, Houston spoke about a few of the changes the agency had gone through since he joined.

“Today, we are more nimble with social at our core and data driving our insights, delivering our hallmark 'Famously Effective' work for the world’s great marketers and exciting new clients. Grey Health & Wellness, Grey Consulting, and Cartwright are a few of our successful start-ups that add to our cachet as one of the most forward-thinking agencies,” Houston wrote. “And the establishment of the AKQA Group in 2020 has strengthened us both and enhanced Grey’s offering with leading-edge digital design and brand experience.”

At Grey, Jonathan Lee was promoted to global chief strategy and data officer in May. Dan Ng succeeded Lee as chief strategy officer for Grey New York. In December, John Patroulis was promoted to the role of global creative chairman and president, creative business and Javier Campopiano was promoted as Grey’s worldwide chief creative officer. In November, Grey hired former New York Times executive Amber Guild as its New York CEO.