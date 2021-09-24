Agency News

WPP pays $19 million to settle SEC claims it broke bribery laws

The industry's biggest holding company neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings
Published on September 24, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
FCB names Vita Harris global chief strategy officer
20210927_WPP_Installation_WPP_3x2.jpg
Credit: WPP

WPP Plc, the world’s largest agency holding company, agreed to pay more than $19 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it violated anti-bribery laws.

WPP acquired majority interests in firms in high-risk markets without ensuring that these subsidiaries implemented WPP’s internal compliance controls, according to a Friday SEC statement. Founders and CEOs of the acquired entities exercised wide autonomy and out-sized influence. For example, a subsidiary in India continued to bribe Indian government officials in return for advertising contracts even though WPP had received seven anonymous complaints about the conduct.

Subscribe to Ad Age's Datacenter for ongoing data and insights on all of the most-advertised brands.

“A company cannot allow a focus on profitability or market share to come at the expense of appropriate controls,” said Charles Cain, head of the SEC enforcement unit that handles violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, WPP agreed to pay $10.1 million in disgorgement, $1.1 million in prejudgment interest, and an $8 million fine.

“WPP’s new leadership has put in place robust new compliance measures and controls, fundamentally changed its approach to acquisitions, cooperated fully with the Commission and terminated those involved in misconduct,” a WPP spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

—Bloomberg News

More news on WPP
WPP keeps Unilever U.S. media business as Omnicom and Havas gain elsewhere
Jack Neff
WPP's data unit names Brendan Moorcroft as CEO
Mike Juang
WPP denies shares to founder Martin Sorrell, who calls move ‘petty’

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

FCB names Vita Harris global chief strategy officer

FCB names Vita Harris global chief strategy officer
Audi goes into creative agency review

Audi goes into creative agency review
Procter & Gamble 'retiree' Pete Carter launches agency-matching consultancy

Procter & Gamble 'retiree' Pete Carter launches agency-matching consultancy
Why the creative agency model is floundering

Why the creative agency model is floundering
DDB New York hires Mat Bisher as its new chief creative officer

DDB New York hires Mat Bisher as its new chief creative officer
TD Bank hires Ogilvy and David as lead creative North America agencies

TD Bank hires Ogilvy and David as lead creative North America agencies
Cruise, GM’s driverless car company, hires Pereira O’ Dell as agency

Cruise, GM’s driverless car company, hires Pereira O’ Dell as agency

VMLY&R New York names Beth Ann Kaminkow as CEO

VMLY&R New York names Beth Ann Kaminkow as CEO