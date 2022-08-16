Wunderman Thompson hires McCann vet as North America chief creative officer

Murphy said his years at McCann have helped him to shape a leadership style that he hopes to bring to his new job. “One of the things I’ve always believed and that I think we’ve done well at McCann is that we look for the positive, the great ideas and the creativity within everyone and make it very clear that that’s our mission,” he said. “When you champion creativity, and when you really look for the talent and creativity in your people, it can be a super powerful thing.”

"Tom has been a beloved creative leader for us in New York and North America over the past 17 years and we wish him much personal success," said Chris Macdonald, Chairman & CEO, McCann, in a statement. "We are fortunate to have an incredibly deep bench of senior creative leaders across our agencies in NA and we know they will continue to deliver the most meaningful, effective work for our clients."

Murphy’s arrival at Wunderman Thompson will see him returning to where it all began. He started his career 27 years ago as a junior art director at JWT, where he met his longtime partner, McCann N.A. Co-Chief Creative Officer Sean Bryan. The pair eventually moved to DDB Chicago before landing at McCann as a group creative directors in 2004. Since then, they steadily moved up the ranks and were named New York co-chief creative officers in 2012, ultimately rising to the North American posts in 2020. Bryan remains at McCann as sole North America CCO.

Murphy’s move marks the end of one of the industry’s longest-standing creative duos. He and Bryan worked for more than two decades together across multiple agencies and even on outside projects such as a series of children’s books.