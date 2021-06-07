A year after backlash, French agency Rosapark has a new name
A year after facing criticism for the similarity of its name to the U.S. Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks, Havas-owned agency Rosapark is rebranding as Rosa Paris, complete with a new logo and employee-focused mission.
The agency’s statement about the rebrand doesn’t mention the naming issue, but founders Jean-Patrick Chiquiar, Gilles Fichteberg and Jean-Francois Sacco—all white men—denied that the similarity was intentional when speaking to Ad Age last year, though they did say it had caused them to reconsider the name of the agency.
“We are aware of the various comments on social media related to the name Rosapark and we would like to assure you we are taking them very seriously,” they said in a statement at the time. “We are sincerely sorry if the name of our agency, which we chose eight years ago, has caused any offense. In the current climate and in light of recent world events, we fully understand why.”
Though the agency was founded in 2012, the issue came to a head after a 2020 tweet from Nathan Young, then-president of 600 & Rising, calling out the agency for its lack of diversity.
Young also admonished Havas for not releasing its internal diversity data, as other holding companies had begun to do. Havas eventually did so the following month, showing that just over 6% of its U.S. employees were Black.
In a lengthy explanation of the current rebrand, the three founders of the agency cite the pandemic as a catalyst for the change. They laud essential workers and reveal new working spaces designed to make it worthwhile for employees to come into the office.
Diversity isn’t listed as motivating factor, but Rosa Paris will work with local ad agencies to recruit a wider array of young people and offer internships to secondary students who may not have a background in advertising.