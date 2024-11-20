The 5 best sports marketing moments of 2024

5. Skating to success

It was a good year on the ice. As the NHL set attendance records, the women of the Professional Women’s Hockey League skated to an impressive inaugural season.

The PWHL, which made its debut in January, exceeded goals for attendance, viewership and social engagement while securing more than 40 partnerships including a sold-out Barbie collaboration. While attendance averaged approximately 5,400 per game through 72 games, the league set a global record for attendance at a women’s hockey game when 21,105 showed up to watch Montreal host Toronto at the Bell Centre.

The team then known as PWHL Minnesota won the Walter Cup, or the league’s first championship; it is now known as the Minnesota Frost as part of a design and nickname unveiling for PWHL season 2, which begins Nov. 30. And expansion is coming in season 3, as the league said it was seeking two new cities to join the original six franchises.