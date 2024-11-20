The 5 best sports marketing moments of 2024

2. Caitlin Clark goes pro
Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark ascended to the pros, but not before her play led to record-smashing viewership figures for the NCAA women’s tournament final, a feat seen by some as kicking down the door of parity between men’s and women’s sports. The women’s final between Iowa and South Carolina averaged 18.7 million viewers on ABC and ESPN (peaking at 24 million), marking the first time the women’s final drew a bigger audience than the men’s final, which averaged 14.7 million viewers, according to ESPN.
Clark carried that audience over to the WNBA, where her Indiana Fever was a top broadcast draw. Clark was named rookie of the year after averaging 19.2 points and 8.4 assists per game, and her presence also opened viewers’ eyes to other talents in the league such as A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas and Jewell Loyd.
Clark was an early beneficiary of NIL (name, image and likeness) deals in college and brought some of those relationships into the pros with her. She appeared in new ads this year for Topps, Gatorade and Nike.