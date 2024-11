Agency: Ogilvy

This year’s Super Bowl ads were once again a deluge of A-listers attempting to help brands stand out from Big Game noise. In creating memorable moments, Verizon pulled off something special by pairing its ad starring Beyoncé with the pop superstar’s “Cowboy Carter” album announcement.

Outside of sending the Beyhive running to social, the spot itself was also a delight. The singer and actor Tony Hale employ increasingly elaborate shenanigans attempting to break the internet, although Verizon’s network ultimately proves too strong to crash.

And a shoutout to another 2024 starring role for Beyoncé, who recently brought her song “Levii’s Jeans” from “Cowboy Carter” to an ad for Levi’s.