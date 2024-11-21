The 7 best music campaigns of 2024

3. Apple: Suerte

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab LATAM

In 2024, Spotify and Amazon Music, among other streaming services, reported a surge in the popularity of regional Mexican music known as Música Mexicana, with new artists putting their own modern spin on the genre. On Amazon Music, Música Mexicana grew 249% year-over-year, becoming the No. 1 Latin genre on the service. Which is why Apple’s collaboration with young Música Mexicana artist Iván Cornejo for a “Shot on iPhone” campaign was so well-timed, as it paid tribute to the genre and Mexican culture in an artful film based on the traditional game of Lotería.

The surrealist “Suerte!” film tells the fantastical tale of Cornejo as he tries to overcome a creative block by exploring his roots alongside characters from Lotería—a fish, a devil and a mermaid. While the visual craft is astonishing, the campaign’s focal point is the song that Cornejo pieces together along the way, inspired by conversations and sounds he experiences on his journey. The finished song at the end is revealed to be “Intercambio Injusto,” the second track on Cornejo’s album, which was released the week after the film premiered.