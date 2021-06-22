Call for entries: Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 is open for business
Ad Age is on the hunt for the best places to work.
Does your company stand out among the best? Prove it to the market and employees by entering Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022.
Register for Ad Age’s survey and awards program by Aug. 13 at AdAge.com/bptw2022.
We will honor companies in advertising and marketing that are quantifiably ahead of the pack in factors including corporate culture, benefits and employee development.
The competition is open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.
Registration deadline is Aug. 13, 2021. We’ll unveil Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 winners next January.
Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 will be managed by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. Ad Age partnered with Best Companies Group on some earlier Best Places surveys, most recently in 2017.
The entry process includes two online surveys to gather detailed data about each participating organization. Best Companies Group conducts the surveys, analyzes the data and determines the winners and rankings.
The employer benefits and policies questionnaire covers a company’s policies, practices, benefits and demographics. This survey makes up 25% of the overall score.
The employee engagement and satisfaction survey includes a set of statements that employees will be asked to respond to (from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree”) along with some open-ended and demographic questions. This survey makes up 75% of the overall score.
To be eligible for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022, a company must have headquarters in North America, or have a North America headquarters or main office if world headquarters is outside of North America; a minimum of 15 full-time employees; and be in business a minimum of one year. There is a registration fee of $199.
You can see the 2021 rankings at AdAge.com/bestplaces2021.
Questions? Contact the program coordinator, Christopher Miller, at [email protected].
Enter Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 at AdAge.com/bptw2022.