Grammy awards delayed as Los Angeles struggles with COVID surge
The Grammy Awards, the music industry’s biggest accolades, will be delayed while Los Angeles battles a COVID-19 surge, underscoring the woes of live events getting back on track during the pandemic.
The event had been scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with the telecast airing on CBS. The decision to postpone it followed discussions with health experts and the artists scheduled to appear at the 63rd Grammy Awards, organizers said on Tuesday. Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” was slated to host the event.
“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do,” according to a statement from the organizers, including Recording Academy head Harvey Mason Jr. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.”
Award shows have struggled with how to respond to the pandemic. The Oscars delayed its event until April and gave eligible films a longer window to be released. The Emmys, the television industry’s biggest awards, held a largely virtual event in September.
—Bloomberg News