Cardi B interviewed Joe Biden for Elle magazine. Because, sure, why not?
Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media.
Trump has the MyPillow guy in his corner and Biden has ... Cardi B?
Last week Elle revealed that the pop star was set to cover its upcoming September issue, but the magazine waited until today—the first day of the Democratic National Convention—to reveal that Cardi B interviewed presidential candidate Joe Biden via Zoom for the cover package.
On its social channels the Hearst fashion glossy hypes the “collaboration you didn’t see coming” (fact!) between “Cardi B and Joey B.” The video of the session has been posted to YouTube (scroll down to watch it), and the resulting story for the magazine, titled “Cardi B In Conversation With Joe Biden,” is sort of a two-way interview, as this excerpt provided by Elle demonstrates:
Cardi B: So, Joe, I hear you have some questions for me ...
Biden: I do have some questions. First of all, I want to congratulate you: The cover of Elle, that’s pretty big-time. Second, thanks for your generosity in dealing with people suffering from COVID. There are so many people who needlessly have died—they didn’t have to if we had taken the precautions we needed to. So, thank you. You have a generous heart. Tell me, what’s your main interest in this election?
Cardi B: I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, “This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.” Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.
And also what I want is free Medicare. ... Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too. If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That’s what I want.
Biden: There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that. Presidents have to take responsibility. I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth. Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off.
Keep reading here or in print— the September issue of Elle hits newsstands Sept. 8—and/or watch the video: