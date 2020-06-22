‘Disheveled’: Conservative PAC’s quickie attack ad wordlessly mocks Trump’s Tulsa rally with a comical harmonica soundtrack
As Ad Age previously reported, conservative PAC The Lincoln Project on Sunday released an ad titled “Shrinking” (watch it here) that mocks President Donald Trump over the poor turnout at his Saturday MAGA political rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But the group isn’t done with Trump or Tulsa yet.
This morning TLP released another quickie ad as a Twitter video (above) with the caption “Your campaign was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Other than a faux movie title card that reads “Disheveled”—with a logo design that plays off of “Jurassic Park” and depicts Trump as a stooped-over dinosaur with tiny hands—the attack ad itself is word-free. Set to a soaring, symphonic movie-style soundtrack, the first half of the 41-second video serves up footage of Trump confidently departing the White House grounds in Marine One, the official presidential helicopter. But then, suddenly, the ad switches to footage of Trump, post-Tulsa, looking exhausted and dejected—set to a comically bad harmonica-solo version of the earlier soundtrack.
The half-assed harmonica rendition calls to mind “20th Century Fox Flute” (below), an improbably hilarious 7-year-old, 21-second video that’s widely considered to be a classic by connoisseurs of YouTube silliness.
Meanwhile, TV producer Krister Johnson (Netflix’s “Medical Police,” Hulu’s “Childrens Hospital,” etc.) has created two additional takes on Trump’s post-Tulsa “walk of shame” that also deploy music to tragicomic effect. He shared them yesterday and today on Twitter:
As for The Lincoln Project, as Ad Age previously reported, it launched in December with an op-ed in The New York Times headlined “We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated” (subhead: “The president and his enablers have replaced conservatism with an empty faith led by a bogus prophet”). The NYT bio line for the op-ed’s authors—George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson—noted that they “have worked for and supported Republican campaigns.” Conway is married to Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president in the Trump White House. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface,” Trump tweeted onMay 5 in the wake of the release of a previous Lincoln Project ad, “but it must have been really bad.” Trump’s public anger about that earlier anti-Trump ad, titled “Mourning in America,” helped it go viral.