GOP massively dominates ad spending in 4 out of 5 top 2022 gubernatorial races

• In Pennsylvania, incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has term-limited out. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee. Among Republicans, there are a dozen candidates seeking the party’s nomination, but one stands out in terms of ad spending: William “Bill” McSwain, who formerly served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He has the backing of Commonwealth Leaders Fund, a powerful Pennsylvania PAC.

Republicans have spent $17.8 million on advertising across TV, radio and digital during our measurement window—the nation’s highest tally so far in a 2022 gubernatorial race—and the bulk of that spending is courtesy of the McSwain campaign together with Commonwealth. McSwain & Co. are spending heavily to help him break out of the pack in advance of the primary on May 17. Democrats, meanwhile, are holding their ad fire, having spent effectively nothing so far during the primary season.

• In Texas, Republicans have spent $11.3 million on advertising across TV, radio and digital during our measurement window—the nation’s second-highest tally so far in a 2022 gubernatorial race—led by incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He’s looking to fend off seven Republican challengers, as well as Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who has recently been polling ahead of four fellow Dems who are also seeking the party’s nomination.

The Texas gubernatorial primary is on March 1, with a primary runoff slated for May 24. O’Rourke and the other Democrat gubernatorial candidates have been effectively holding their ad fire while the Republicans duke it out. That said, we have detected a tiny bit of Democratic ad spending in the Texas gubernatorial race, but it’s by a small PAC, OurTexas, that is anti-Abbott.