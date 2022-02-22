GOP massively dominates ad spending in 4 out of 5 top 2022 gubernatorial races

Republicans are massively outspending Democrats when it comes to political advertising in four out of the top five gubernatorial races in the U.S., according to the latest Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard analysis.
Campaign Ad Scorecard is part of Ad Age’s Campaign Trail coverage, a project of Ad Age Datacenter, led by Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG. Join us in print and online at AdAge.com/CampaignTrail.
An executive summary of—and essential context for—the charts below:
• Among the five states—Pennsylvania, Texas, Illinois, Alabama and Nebraska—with the highest ad spending so far on gubernatorial campaigns across TV, radio and digital, $49.9 million has been spent by Republicans vs. $8.2 million by Democrats. Those figures tally booked spending by campaigns and the political action committees that support them from Dec. 28, 2021, through Election Day as of Feb. 16, 2022. (As we note in the fine print below, some candidates and political action committees began spending—some significantly—in 2021, but for the purposes of our analysis, we’re tracking all candidates’ spending from Dec. 28 forward.)
