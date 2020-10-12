Campaign Trail

Inside The Lincoln Project: Watch the ‘60 Minutes’ segment on the political ad-making sensation

Lesley Stahl reports
By Simon Dumenco. Published on October 12, 2020.
'Joe Biden Malfunctions': Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate
Credit: CBS

In a Sunday “60 Minutes” segment anchored by Lesley Stahl and produced by Shari Finkelstein, Stahl reports on how conservative PAC The Lincoln Project has taken “the strategic and ad-making power they’ve trained for years on Democrats and turned it against their own,” producing “some of the most gut-punching, bare-knuckled and most widely-viewed anti-Trump ads of this election season.”

Stahl speaks with TLP principals including Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, John Weaver and Reed Galen, in the process covering some of the same territory Ad Age has reported on over the past many months—including the way that President Trump’s attacks on the group have given it a major boost (see “Trump promotes harsh new Anti-Trump ad with late-night Twitter campaign,” from May 5), and the fact that TLP has “occasionally been running anti-Trump ads on Fox News as a form of psych ops—to annoy and provoke the Fox News watcher-in-chief,” as we noted in August.

But “60 Minutes” also builds on previous reporting by serving up the first televised group interview with key TLP players, conducted remotely by videoconference from the group’s temporary quarantine headquarters in Utah. And, separately, Stahl gets Mike Madrid, the former political director of the California Republican Party, to open up about TLP’s database and ad-targeting strategy, including creating ads specifically to reach women and seniors.

Watch the full “60 Minutes” segment here:

