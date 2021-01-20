Campaign Trail

From ‘Mourning’ to ‘Morning’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s Inauguration Day video

The conservative PAC celebrates the dawn of the Biden/Harris era
By Simon Dumenco. Published on January 20, 2021.
Credit: The Lincoln Project

Conservative PAC The Lincoln Project is out with a new video (below) titled “Morning in America” to celebrate Inauguration Day and the dawn of the Biden/Harris era. As we see scenes both patriotic and perilous—including news footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob—an announcer says, “Today, there is reason for hope. Hope that America’s strength will overcome the obstacles that almost brought us to our knees. It’s morning in America. And under the leadership of Joe Biden, the American people will be stronger, work to be healthier, and make our nation prosperous again.”

“Morning” brings The Lincoln Project full circle. In May of last year, the group released “Mourning in America,” a political ad that attacked President Donald Trump’s leadership surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. It was a play on one of the most famous political ads of the modern era, 1984’s “Morning in America” from Ronald Reagan’s campaign (see “The Ad That Helped Reagan Sell Good Times to an Uncertain Nation,” via The New York Times).

As Ad Age previously reported, The Lincoln Project launched in December 2019 with an op-ed in The New York Times headlined “We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated” (subhead: “The president and his enablers have replaced conservatism with an empty faith led by a bogus prophet”). In December, Rick Wilson, a veteran Republican political strategist and co-founder of the group, spoke at length with Ad Age; see “The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson on the ads that actually worked.”

 

Simon Dumenco

