‘Vote. Him. Out.’: Watch Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger’s scathing anti-Trump ad
VoteVets.org and conservative PAC The Lincoln Project have teamed up on a new political ad (below) starring Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who condemns President Donald Trump’s leadership and urges viewers to—as he says with firm, staccato emphasis—“Vote. Him. Out.”
Sullenberger is, of course, the former United Airways pilot who in 2009 safely landed Flight 1549 on the Hudson River just off Manhattan after a dual engine failure—an episode immortalized in the 2016 movie “Sully,” starring Tom Hanks and directed by Clint Eastwood. In the new VoteVets/TLP ad, titled “Our Moment,” we see scenes of Sullenberger piloting an airplane along with archival news footage of the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson,” followed by shots of President Trump and contemporary America. In voiceover—and later in the ad, on camera—Sullenberger says,
Leadership is not just about sitting in the pilot’s seat. It’s about knowing what you’re doing and taking responsibility for it. Being prepared, ready and able to handle anything that might come your way. I’ve been flying over this country for 53 years—53 years of flights you never heard about. And one that you’ve heard everything about. My whole life prepared me for that moment. From my father, a Naval officer in World War II, I learned the awesome responsibility of command. From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling. And it’s in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably. Now it’s up to us to overcome his attacks on our very democracy, knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won’t have a voice―casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence. Eleven years ago, I was called to my moment. Now, we are all called to this moment. When you look down at our beautiful, boundless country, you don’t see political divisions. It reminds us of who we are and what we can be. That we are in control of this nation’s destiny. All we have to do is ... Vote. Him. Out.”
VoteVets.org describes itself as a progressive political organization with “over 700,000 supporters in all 50 states, including troops, veterans, military families, and their supporters.” And as Ad Age has previously reported, conservative PAC The Lincoln Project has become a major sensation this election cycle, producing a barrage of anti-Trump viral video ads.
Here’s the “Our Moment” ad: