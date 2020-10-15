Campaign Trail

‘Vote for Respect’: Watch Joe Biden’s most positive negative ad yet

Trump is never mentioned, but the spot is clearly all about him
By Simon Dumenco. Published on October 15, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate
Credit: Joe Biden For President 2020

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is out with a new ad (below) that, at first glance, seems to come straight out of the positive political-ad playbook. As an ethereal remix of Nina Simone’s classic cover of “New World Coming” plays, we’re shown quintessential heartland scenes: an aerial view of a rural church, American flags flying, children playing, etc.

President Trump is never mentioned or directly attacked, but just one second into the ad an audio clip of Biden saying “The days of divisiveness will soon be over” make it clear what this ad is actually about: Biden as the anti-Trump, or un-Trump. A steady stream of phrases that start with two words—“VOTE for”—appears on screen, not-so-subtly suggesting that Trump is at odds with all the things listed: 

VOTE for HONOR
VOTE for DECENCY
VOTE for HISTORY
VOTE for THE FUTURE
VOTE for EQUALITY
VOTE for RESPECT OF OFFICE
VOTE FOR EMPATHY
VOTE for BRAVERY
VOTE for LOVE
VOTE for TRUTH
VOTE for CHOICE
VOTE for THE PLANET
VOTE for LEADERSHIP

The ad then ends with six more words:

VOTE early
             by mail
             in person

The Biden campaign released the ad online Wednesday evening and it also aired during the Billboard Music Awards telecast on NBC. As of Thursday morning, the Twitter video version of the ad had surged past 1 million views.

“New World Coming,” written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, appeared on “Mama” Cass Elliot’s 1970 album “Mama’s Big Ones.” Nina Simone’s cover of the song appeared on her 1971 album “Here Comes the Sun.”

Related articles
Nothing says '2020' more than a political rallying cry of 'Settle for Biden'
Ilyse Liffreing
‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate
Simon Dumenco
Biden turns Trump’s Proud Boys debate moment into a campaign ad
Simon Dumenco
Biden is getting a lot more TV/radio ad help from PACs than Trump

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate

‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate
Inside The Lincoln Project: Watch the ‘60 Minutes’ segment on the political ad-making sensation

Inside The Lincoln Project: Watch the ‘60 Minutes’ segment on the political ad-making sensation
Explained: The $400 million in TV and radio ads supporting or opposing ballot initiatives

Explained: The $400 million in TV and radio ads supporting or opposing ballot initiatives
Time’s latest cover depicts the White House as a terrifying coronavirus hot zone

Time’s latest cover depicts the White House as a terrifying coronavirus hot zone

‘Maybe I’m Immune’: Watch James Corden’s Trump-inspired Paul McCartney song spoof

‘Maybe I’m Immune’: Watch James Corden’s Trump-inspired Paul McCartney song spoof
Watch The Lincoln Project’s searing ‘Hospital’ ad attacking Trump’s COVID record

Watch The Lincoln Project’s searing ‘Hospital’ ad attacking Trump’s COVID record

Biden is getting a lot more TV/radio ad help from PACs than Trump

Biden is getting a lot more TV/radio ad help from PACs than Trump
Biden turns Trump’s Proud Boys debate moment into a campaign ad

Biden turns Trump’s Proud Boys debate moment into a campaign ad