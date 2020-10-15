‘Vote for Respect’: Watch Joe Biden’s most positive negative ad yet
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is out with a new ad (below) that, at first glance, seems to come straight out of the positive political-ad playbook. As an ethereal remix of Nina Simone’s classic cover of “New World Coming” plays, we’re shown quintessential heartland scenes: an aerial view of a rural church, American flags flying, children playing, etc.
President Trump is never mentioned or directly attacked, but just one second into the ad an audio clip of Biden saying “The days of divisiveness will soon be over” make it clear what this ad is actually about: Biden as the anti-Trump, or un-Trump. A steady stream of phrases that start with two words—“VOTE for”—appears on screen, not-so-subtly suggesting that Trump is at odds with all the things listed:
VOTE for HONOR
VOTE for DECENCY
VOTE for HISTORY
VOTE for THE FUTURE
VOTE for EQUALITY
VOTE for RESPECT OF OFFICE
VOTE FOR EMPATHY
VOTE for BRAVERY
VOTE for LOVE
VOTE for TRUTH
VOTE for CHOICE
VOTE for THE PLANET
VOTE for LEADERSHIP
The ad then ends with six more words:
VOTE early
by mail
in person
The Biden campaign released the ad online Wednesday evening and it also aired during the Billboard Music Awards telecast on NBC. As of Thursday morning, the Twitter video version of the ad had surged past 1 million views.
“New World Coming,” written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, appeared on “Mama” Cass Elliot’s 1970 album “Mama’s Big Ones.” Nina Simone’s cover of the song appeared on her 1971 album “Here Comes the Sun.”