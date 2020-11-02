Watch ‘Best Song of 2020,’ Trump’s music video-style ad aimed at Latinos
The Trump campaign today released a 30-second ad titled “Best Song of 2020” (below) that serves up a pro-Trump Spanish-language ditty, shots of smiling Latinos and a couple clips of the president dancing in front of rally crowds.
The ad’s song is sung entirely in Spanish (we’re providing English-language translations parenthetically here):
Yo voy a votar por Donald Trump
(I’m going to vote for Donald Trump)
La buena vida—por Trump
(The good life—for Trump)
La economía—por Trump
(The economy—for Trump)
Hazlo por tu familia—por Trump
(Do it for your family—for Trump)
Latinos por Donald Trump
(Latinos for Trump)
Yo voy a votar por Donald Trump
(I’m going to vote for Donald Trump)
At the end, Trump says in voiceover, “I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message”—in English.
Some context: “Could Trump’s success with Cuban American voters help tip Florida his way?” per ProPublica (via Salon).
See also: “What Liberals Don’t Understand About Pro-Trump Latinos,” per The Atlantic.