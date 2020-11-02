Campaign Trail

Watch ‘Best Song of 2020,’ Trump’s music video-style ad aimed at Latinos

The ad’s song is sung entirely in Spanish
By Simon Dumenco. Published on November 02, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Here’s what Trump and Biden have spent on Facebook and Google ads
Credit: Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

The Trump campaign today released a 30-second ad titled “Best Song of 2020” (below) that serves up a pro-Trump Spanish-language ditty, shots of smiling Latinos and a couple clips of the president dancing in front of rally crowds.

The ad’s song is sung entirely in Spanish (we’re providing English-language translations parenthetically here):

Yo voy a votar por Donald Trump
(I’m going to vote for Donald Trump)
La buena vida—por Trump
(The good life—for Trump)
La economía—por Trump
(The economy—for Trump)
Hazlo por tu familia—por Trump
(Do it for your family—for Trump)
Latinos por Donald Trump
(Latinos for Trump)
Yo voy a votar por Donald Trump
(I’m going to vote for Donald Trump)

At the end, Trump says in voiceover, “I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message”—in English.

Some context:  “Could Trump’s success with Cuban American voters help tip Florida his way?” per ProPublica (via Salon).

See also:  “What Liberals Don’t Understand About Pro-Trump Latinos,” per The Atlantic.

Related articles
Trump admin planned a $300 million, celeb-packed, pro-Trump PSA campaign to re-spin the coronavirus crisis
Simon Dumenco
Here’s what Trump and Biden have spent on Facebook and Google ads
Watch ‘Covey Spreader,’ conservative PAC The Lincoln Project’s ‘insane,’ comedic anti-Trump ad
Simon Dumenco
‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate
Simon Dumenco

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Here’s what Trump and Biden have spent on Facebook and Google ads

Here’s what Trump and Biden have spent on Facebook and Google ads
Watch the #OnlyTheYoung political ad with a Taylor Swift soundtrack that’s blowing up right now

Watch the #OnlyTheYoung political ad with a Taylor Swift soundtrack that’s blowing up right now
'Are we great yet?' asks Dollar Shave Club founder in very unfunny political ad

'Are we great yet?' asks Dollar Shave Club founder in very unfunny political ad
Watch ‘Covey Spreader,’ conservative PAC The Lincoln Project’s ‘insane,’ comedic anti-Trump ad

Watch ‘Covey Spreader,’ conservative PAC The Lincoln Project’s ‘insane,’ comedic anti-Trump ad
Trump admin planned a $300 million, celeb-packed, pro-Trump PSA campaign to re-spin the coronavirus crisis

Trump admin planned a $300 million, celeb-packed, pro-Trump PSA campaign to re-spin the coronavirus crisis
Watch ‘Trump Administration Officials for Biden,’ starring Miles Taylor—a new attack ad from a Republican group

Watch ‘Trump Administration Officials for Biden,’ starring Miles Taylor—a new attack ad from a Republican group
‘Biden’s Moment’: Watch conservative PAC The Lincoln Project’s most pro-Biden ad yet

‘Biden’s Moment’: Watch conservative PAC The Lincoln Project’s most pro-Biden ad yet
And the campaign ad windfall winner is ... Fox News

And the campaign ad windfall winner is ... Fox News